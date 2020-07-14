Sydney’s coronavirus cluster linked to the Crossroads Hotel grows by 10

The coronavirus cluster at Crossroads Hotel in Sydney’s southwest has grown by 10, taking the total number of infections linked to the venue to 28.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday announced an additional 13 new cases of COVID-19 had been identified overnight.

Of those, just two were from returned travellers completing their mandatory hotel quarantine, while another one was a contact of an overseas case.

All 10 other diagnoses were linked to the cluster at the hotel in Casula, which first broke out on July 3.

Any patrons who visited the hotel between July 3 and July 10 have been urged to self isolate immediately and seek out coronavirus testing.

New South Wales Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said officials were particularly concerned about people who visited the hotel on July 4, July 5 and July 9.

