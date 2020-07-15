Sydney’s coronavirus cluster grows after infected person ate at Hurricane’s Grill restaurant

A popular restaurant has contributed to Sydney’s growing coronavirus cluster after revealing a customer dined while infectious.

Hurricane’s Grill in Brighton Le Sands, south Sydney, confirmed on Wednesday that a patron who ate dinner on Saturday the 11th of July tested positive for COVID-19.

The stakehouse said the customer visited between 6.00 and 8.00pm and warned that at-risk patrons who dined on the same night would be contacted by NSW Health.

More to come