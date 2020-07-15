Sydney’s coronavirus cluster grows after infected person ate at Hurricane’s Grill restaurant

Sydney’s coronavirus cluster spirals out of control as popular Hurricane’s Grill restaurant reveals an infected person ate dinner during peak hour
A popular restaurant has contributed to Sydney’s growing coronavirus cluster after revealing a customer dined while infectious.
Hurricane’s Grill in Brighton Le Sands, south Sydney, confirmed on Wednesday that a patron who ate dinner on Saturday the 11th of July tested positive for COVID-19.
The stakehouse said the customer visited between 6.00 and 8.00pm and warned that at-risk patrons who dined on the same night would be contacted by NSW Health.
More to come
Advertisement