Sydney worker Laura Clare tears up recalling how boss threw a party celebrating the fact she left

A former Big Brother star broke down in tears as she opened up about how her ‘abusive’ employer threw a boat party celebrating that she had left.

Laura Clare was visibly upset as she began to talk about the devastating incident on TikTok after working at the company in Sydney for two years.

Ms Clare, who appeared on Big Brother in 2007, said she finally quit after putting up with months of verbal and emotional abuse while working under the chief executive.

‘In the last year he’s really switched on me and just been vicious,’ she said in the video.

‘He’s said I’m perhaps not worth what I’m being paid, he can replace me in a heartbeat. He yells at me and swears at me, it’s fundamentally been an abusive relationship,’ she said in the video.’

When finally handed in her resignation she was amazed to see her boss was throwing her a leaving party.

But her joy quickly considered sadness when she realised the truth.

‘So this afternoon I open up my email to see there’s an invite for a boat day and it’s called ”Celebrate Laura leaving”.

‘And I thought that it was for me personally, why would I think whatever else? And I accepted.

‘And he then wrote right back and said ”read the details please”. He’d invited the whole company to a day to celebrate the fact I’d left.’

Ms Clare, who is also a singer, said she knew other folks had sh***y bosses, but she thinks her boss ‘came near topping it’.

Her social media page was flooded with an outpouring of support after she shared her emotional story.

Ms Clare then posted a follow up video thanking others for his or her support.

She admitted it had been difficult speaking out about the incident but said it was important to do.

‘I need to do this for me, and the next girl.’

According to news.com.au, MS Clare has engaged a lawyer to defend myself against her case.