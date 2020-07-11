Sydney teacher charged with sexually assaulting a teenage pupil is to remain kept behind bars

An engaged teacher who allegedly sexually assaulted a student at a Sydney school will remain behind bars after being arrested on Friday.

Monica Elizabeth Young, 23, didn’t apply for release when she faced Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday via videolink.

Young is charged with 10 offences – including multiple counts of aggravated sexual activity of a child aged between 14 and 16 over a span of weeks.

Magistrate Karen Robinson ordered the names of any witnesses, potential witnesses, and the name of the college could not be published.

‘In my view, were that order not made, if the names of the (adult witnesses were published) there is a real possibility that the identity of the complainant would then be determined and the kid witnesses could be determined,’ magistrate Karen Robinson said.

She did not, however, order Young’s name be suppressed despite an application from her defence lawyer.

Her fiancee has reportedly told media the couple had been in a relationship for six years.

Young was also charged with two counts of intentionally sexually touching a child, intentionally inciting a child to sexually touch and two related offences.

The teenage student was allegedly assaulted off and on school property over the course of a month, though it will not be confirmed if the student was a pupil of the female teacher.

Police launched a study earlier this week before descending on the suburban home.

She was arrested at a home on Friday and accused of sexually assaulting the teenager on five occasions at the Sydney school.

Detective acting superintendent Michael Haddow described the so-called crimes as ‘abhorrent’

She remained quiet through the proceeding, except to confirm her name and when directly addressed by the magistrate.

‘No worries, many thanks,’ she said after being informed her matter was adjourned to Bankstown Local Court on Monday.

Young’s phone and computer were seized as part of ongoing police investigations.

Following her arrest, Detective Acting Superintendent Michael Haddow advised parents to communicate openly with their children about their activities.

‘With the number of on the web communication applications increasing, it is extremely important to reaffirm the dangers associated with online conversations,’ that he said in a statement.

‘If they encounter something or someone they truly are not comfortable with, we encourage them to speak to a person they trust, who can then let our investigators know.’

The teacher was taken to Bankstown Police Station where she was charged with 10 offences