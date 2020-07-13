Sydney teacher accused of sexually abusing teenage schoolboy allegedly ‘RANG pupil’s mother’

Teacher Monica Elizabeth Young, 23, (pictured) is alleged to have sexually assaulted a young student on school grounds

A female teacher accused of sexually abusing a teenage boy allegedly tried to interfere in the authorities investigation by contacting the pupil’s mother to ‘explain away’ the claims, a court has heard.

Monica Elizabeth Young, 23, was denied bail with a court in Sydney’s south-west on Monday after a prosecutor told a magistrate the case against her is ‘overwhelmingly strong’.

Ms Young was charged with 10 offences on Friday including charges she had sexual intercourse with a boy aged between 14 and 16 yrs . old.

The court heard evidence from the teacher includes CCTV of the pair interacting, Snapchat material and ‘some admissions’ made in an interview with detectives this month.

Magistrate Glen Walsh said that, in line with the facts before him, Ms Young discovered the existence of the authorities investigation then ‘tried to obtain around’ it.

The magistrate said she allegedly did that ‘firstly by representing herself as another Snapchat user, and secondly attempting to contact the mother of the complainant to try and explain away the circumstances of conduct.’

Ms Young’s father and grandmother outside Bankstown Local Court on Monday morning

The teacher was arrested and charged about 7am on Friday (pictured) and was refused bail by a magistrate today

The court was told that created unacceptable risks that Ms Young would try and hinder the administration of justice.

The police prosecutor, who gave her name only as Ms Gardiner, told the court there clearly was also evidence of Ms Young allegedly ‘encouraging the complainant to send’ an explicit image.

The teacher appeared in court via audio-visual link from Silverwater’s remand centre in a green prison jumper and her hair tied back in a ponytail.

The young teacher seemed to quiver when she first appeared in the front of a magistrate but calmed herself and was expressionless through the entire appearance.

Ms Young’s mother, grandmother and father all watched on as Young’s barrister, Geoff Harrison, sought bail.

Mr Harrison told the court she could stay with her grandmother in Sydney’s south-west under ‘house arrest’ conditions.

He said the teacher had spent ‘some three days in custody’ and said there was ‘strong incentive’ on her behalf to oblige and obey bail conditions.

She had no criminal record, can offer $50,000 surety and stay with her grandmother, that he said.

But the magistrate said Ms Young’s alleged behaviour ‘raises notably bail concerns of interference of witnesses’ and formally refused her bail.

The teacher was just weeks from marrying her boyfriend of six years when she was arrested late a week ago.

She is charged with ten offences – including multiple counts of aggravated sexual activity of a kid aged between 14 and 16 over a span of weeks.

The young woman is also charged with two counts of intentionally sexually touching a kid, intentionally inciting a child to sexually touch and two related offences.

The student was allegedly assaulted on and off school property within the course of a month.

Police launched an investigation early in the day this week before descending on a suburban Greenacre home in Sydney on Friday.

It is understood the investigation was sparked if the 14-year-old student made the allegations.

The court has the names of ordered any witnesses, prosecution witnesses and the name of the school may possibly not be published.

Lawyers for Ms Young sought yet another non-publication order on her name on Monday but it was refused by the magistrate.

The case returns to court in August.

Officers were filmed escorting Monica Young out of the premises of her home before seizing an automobile and electronic devices

The teacher was taken to Bankstown Police Station where she was charged with ten offences