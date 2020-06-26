SYDNEY supermarkets running out of toilet paper after panic buyers stripped Melbourne Coles

Coles, Woolworths and Costco supermarkets in Sydney have begun to run out of toilet paper after panic buyers cleared out shelves in Melbourne.

Shoppers complained on social media marketing that toilet paper was in short supply at Coles supermarkets in Leichhardt, Merrylands and Roselands in Sydney on Thursday.

‘Three different friends found empty toilet paper aisles in Sydney yesterday. #TPgate is right back,’ one woman wrote on Twitter.

Woolworths in Roselands and Coles Toronto in Lake Macquarie also experienced high demand for loo roll.

Sydney’s toilet paper frenzy comes after Coles and Woolworths reintroduced shopping limits on products in Victoria and on the NSW border due to a spike in panic buying on Wednesday.

Coles has gone a step further, limiting toilet paper and paper towel purchases to just one pack at almost all their stores in the united states.

Empty shelves at Woolworths in Green Hills. Coles, Woolworths and Costco supermarkets in Sydney are running out of toilet paper after panic buyers cleared out shelves in Melbourne

Costco, which has stores in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra, Perth and Adelaide, is limiting customers to 1 pack of toilet paper each.

A Woolworths spokesman confirmed there has been a ‘more than usual’ demand for toilet paper in parts of Sydney and NSW.

‘We saw pockets of higher than usual demand for toilet roll across parts of New South Wales yesterday (Thursday), however, not anywhere nearby the levels we saw in Victoria,’ the spokesman said.

‘We’ll keep a detailed eye on demand within the coming days. We continue steadily to ask clients to buy only what they want, as there’s plenty of stock to replenish our shelves.’

All Coles and Coles Express stores across the country now limit toilet paper and paper towel purchases to just one pack.

In addition, Victorian stores and people along the NSW border have two-item limits on hand sanitiser, flour, sugar, pasta, mince, UHT milk, eggs and rice.

Three Coles stores in Lavington, Albury and Deniliquin in NSW are affected since they depend on Victorian distribution centres.

‘We ask that clients continue to shop normally in order that everyone might have access to the foodstuff and groceries they need,’ a Coles spokeswoman said.

Shoppers leave Costco after stocking on essentials. Costco, which has stores in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra, Perth and Adelaide, is limiting customers to 1 pack of toilet paper each

A Woolworths spokesman said the business had reimposed a two item limit on a number of essential items across its Victorian stores on Wednesday afternoon.

The limits affect toilet paper, hand sanitiser, paper towel, flour, sugar, pasta, mince, life-long milk, eggs and rice. The limits will even apply to on the web order.

The move comes as concerned residents stripped some stores of the essential items as they face the possibility of mandatory lockdown amid an additional outbreak of COVID-19 cases in outer-suburban Melbourne

There was one more 33 cases confirmed on Thursday and 20 on Wednesday. An 80-year-old man also died on Tuesday night from COVID-19 in Victoria.

Shelves at Coles in Taylor’s Hill in Melbourne are stripped of product on Tuesday as panic buying takes hold after new outbreak of COVID-19

Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director Claire Peters said the company understands many Victorians are anxious about the recent community outbreak.

What would be the limits in Victoria? Two items per person on items at Woolworths: Toilet paper Hand sanitiser Paper towels Flour Sugar Pasta Mince Long-life milk Eggs and rice Limits in items at Coles: Toilet paper 1 Pasta 2 Hand sanitiser 2 Mince 2 Paper towel 1 UHT milk 2 Flour 2 Eggs 2 Sugar 2 Rice 2

He said they may be assured their stores will continue to be open with plenty of stock.

‘While we now have healthy stock levels to draw on, we’re taking this precautionary step to greatly help prevent extortionate buying and support appropriate social distancing in our Victorian stores.

‘We have significantly more than enough product for several of our customers if we all just buy what we need inside our weekly shop.

‘We’ll closely monitor demand across Victoria in the coming days and appear to wind back the limits the moment we can.’

A Coles spokesman said the company is implementing lots of temporary measures to enhance the availability of key food and grocery items in our Victorian supermarkets and also to help our clients shop safely.

Coles Group CEO Steven Cain asked that customers continue to shop normally in order that everyone might have access to the foodstuff and groceries they need

The move is in response to ‘significantly elevated demand seen within the last 24 hours in certain parts of Melbourne’.

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said they ‘won’t rule out’ reintroducing stay at home orders for coronavirus hotspots.

‘Our government has said that if people health advice from our experts is always to reintroduce stay at home legal directions, particularly locations we shall consider doing that,’ Ms Mikakos told ABC Radio National Breakfast.

‘Clearly some individuals think the pandemic is finished. It’s perhaps not over. We want individuals to remain at a heightened sense of awareness about physical distancing.’

On Tuesday, tensions were already rising in COVID-19 hot spots from Melbourne’s west to east.

One Brimbank resident told Daily Mail Australia he previously heard about people stockpiling again on morning radio and had drop to the shops to seize some rolls before they vanished.

Reports spread quickly a local shopping centre within the same municipality had already run out of the merchandise.

Australians have already been warned to remain away from six council in Melbourne: Hume, Casey and Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin

A toilet paper shelf at Woolworths in Hillside was almost empty after shoppers scrambled to obtain their on the job a packet

‘I’m not getting caught out again,’ the man said.

He could later be heard calling members of the family telling them to stock-up as soon as possible.

Others worried when hoarders might start stockpiling other products.

The six hotspots have already been identified as the area government areas of Hume, Casey, Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said seven new COVID-19 cases are linked to known outbreaks, one was detected in hotel quarantine, nine were discovered through routine testing and three other cases are under investigation.

Mr Sutton said 241 cases in the state have already been transmitted through the community.

‘That’s a growth of eight since yesterday. That number has been around 10 every day, but a decrease of eight is notably encouraging,’ he said.

‘It certainly means we’re perhaps not getting a growth or an exponential upsurge in community transmission cases day-by-day.

A shopper does his grocery shopping at Endeavour Hills shopping

A woman carries a packet of toilet paper through Brimbank shopping centre on Monday

‘But there are 141 active cases in Victoria, over 1,000 close contacts.’

Mr Sutton said the elderly man died on Tuesday evening but that he was struggling to give further details according of the family’s obtain privacy.

VICTORIA’S SPIKE IN CORONAVIRUS CASES 25/6: 33 24/6: 20 23/6: 17 22/6: 16 21/6: 19 20/6: 25 19/6: 13 18/6: 18 17/6: 21 Source: Department of Health and Human Services

The death is the first in Australia in per month, taking the national toll to 103.

Three caravan parks on the Great Ocean Road announced they would cancel bookings from travellers who reside in COVID-19 hotspots before retracting the ban.

A statement shared to websites for the Lorne Foreshore, Torquay Foreshore and Anglesea Family caravan parks said the cancellations would apply to all bookings up until Monday July 13.

‘To protect the health and safety of our staff, visitors and coastal communities, we will perhaps not be taking upcoming bookings, and will be cancelling all current bookings, from guests that live in the identified hotspot council areas of Hume, Casey, Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin,’ the statement reads.

‘We will not be lifting these restrictions until the Victorian Government advises that community transmission in these areas is in order.

‘We regret that people have had to create this decision, but we should do every thing we can to safeguard our staff, visitors and small coastal communities at the moment.’

An updated statement on Wednesday said the restrictions for caravan park guests living in hotspot areas was updated.

Pictured: A long queue of cars wait at a drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Melbourne on Tuesday

‘We made the decision predicated on what we thought was best for the staff, guests and local communities,’ it reads.

‘We have now updated our decision based on advice from the Chief Health Officer and certainly will welcome all guests, including our TMPs back into our parks.

‘But please remember, should you feel unwell you ought to stay in the home. If you have symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19), however mild, you ought to get tested. It’s around all of us to create this work.’

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the message remained the same and that Australians should always maintain their distance.

‘It is quite crucial. It can save your life, it can protect your life,’ he said.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Coles for comment.