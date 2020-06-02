Sydney police officer under investigation after slamming Indigenous boy face-first on to pavement | Australia news

A New South Wales police officer has been positioned on “restricted duties” {and professional} requirements command is investigating after a video posted to social media confirmed the officer tripping an Indigenous teenager whereas arresting him, slamming the boy face-first on to bricks.

The arrest occurred about 5.30pm on Monday within the internal Sydney suburb of Surry Hills.

A member of the family mentioned the 16-year-old had to be taken by ambulance to hospital to obtain X-rays after the arrest.

One of the boy’s kinfolk posted within the video caption that the boy was with pals in a park lower than 100 metres from his residence when the police arrested him for what she mentioned was “no reason at all”.

The police could be heard within the video speaking to the group earlier than {the teenager} was arrested.

The police officer mentioned “open up your ears”, to which somebody off-camera replied: “I don’t need to open my ears, I’ll crack you across the jaw, bro.”

The officer then started arresting the boy, utilizing his leg to pull {the teenager}’s ft from under him whereas his arms had been held behind his again, inflicting {the teenager} to slam face-first into the bricks and backyard mattress.

The boy might be heard groaning and whining in ache.

“He is in pain, bro, I’ve never heard that,” mentioned one of many group within the video.

Another individual off-camera shouted: “You just slammed him on the face!”

The relative mentioned the boy had then been taken to the police station holding cells earlier than being taken to St Vincent’s hospital.

The boy had sustained a bruised shoulder, cuts to his knee, face and elbow, and chipped tooth, she mentioned.

The relative informed Guardian Australia X-rays revealed no damaged bones, however the bruising was critical sufficient that he had to return to the physician on Tuesday morning.

NSW Police confirmed the skilled requirements command are actually investigating the incident and mentioned the constable concerned has been positioned on restricted duties whereas that is carried out.

“About 5pm [Monday], officers were patrolling Ward Park, Surry Hills, when they spoke with a group of teenagers. It’s alleged a 17-year-old boy from the group threatened an officer, before being arrested and taken to Surry Hills Police Station,” a spokesperson mentioned in a press release.

“He was subsequently taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for observation before being released into the custody of family pending further inquiries … Senior officers have met with the community and local elders and will keep them appraised throughout the process.”

Solicitors from the Redfern Legal centre are calling for the investigation to be overseen by police watchdog the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission.

“This type of policing is not only unacceptable but harmful and impacts community relationships and trust in the police,” mentioned Samantha Lee, a solicitor focusing on police accountability on the middle.

“Redfern Legal Centre believes the young man should seek immediate legal advice and is offering to assist.”

The teenager’s household is predicted to make a public assertion Tuesday afternoon.