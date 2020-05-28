Sydney parking fine leaves driver stunner after parking in the city for hours

A driver who left his automotive in the city for hours returned to discover a weird parking ticket – with a $0 fine.

The driver parked on a aspect avenue off Victoria Road in Rozelle, in Sydney’s Inner West, the place parking fines could be costly.

But after checking his ticket the driver discovered that they had been given a $0 fine and ordered to not pay something.

The unusual parking ticket was issued solely as a warning.

The Inner West Council determined to concern the $Zero fines as a option to put public security forward of enforcement however it didn’t say when the grace interval would finish.

However the council will begin issuing penalty notices from June 1 and can nonetheless give out parking fines if the offence is a security concern.

On Monday, the City of Sydney council introduced it might be placing an finish to free parking in the city after it suspended parking fines at the finish of March.

The council stated parking inspectors could be again in full drive on May 25 to ‘guarantee everybody has protected, honest and equal entry to parking’.

The 1,400 free parking permits that have been issued to emergency service employees will stay legitimate till June 30.

Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth have additionally introduced again parking restrictions.