Sydney on alert after a woman infected with coronavirus attended FOUR churches

Urgent agreement tracing is underway after a woman infected with COVID-19 attended 5 churches in a matter of days in Sydney’s west.

The Fairfield woman’s favorable test outcome was reported onThursday She is thought to be a household woman in her 40 s.

Prior to this, the woman four churches over four days from July 16.

NSW Health is requiring Sydneysiders to be on high-alert after a woman in her 40 s attended four churches and funeral houses simply prior to screening favorable to COVID-19

These consist of:

St Brendan’s Catholic Church in Bankstown for a service and funeral service for from 6.30 pm on Thursday, July 16

Ausia Funeral Services in Fairfield East on Friday, July 17, in between 1pm and 8pm

Funeral service at St Brendan’s Catholic Church Bankstown for one hour from 10 am on July 18

Burial service at St John of God Lawn at Rookwood in between 11.30 and 1pm, July 18

The woman was then at Our Lady of Mt Carmel at Mt Pritchard for one hour from 7.30 am on Sunday July 19

Mourners who attended the places over the very same period are motivated to keep an eye out for coronavirus signs.

‘ NSW Health and the South Western Sydney Local Health District are prompting guests of the following funeral service and other church services to keep track of for signs,’ a NSW Health declaration checked out.

The woman in her 40 s, who checked favorable to COVID-19, is thought to have attended Ausia Funeral Services in Fairfield East on Friday, July 17, in between 1pm and 8pm

She likewise attended Our Lady of Mt Carmel at Mt Pritchard for one hour from 7.30 am on Sunday, July 19

‘And if they establish signs to self-isolate instantly and get checked.

‘People needs to stay separated till they get their test outcome.’

The call comes as four trainees test favorable to COVID-19 too.

Two of these trainees relate and it is thought a few of those kids attended school while their mom waited on her own COVID-19 favorable test outcome.

Mourners who attended the places over the very same period are motivated to keep an eye out for coronavirus signs

The schools the trainees attended consist of:

Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary School

Cerdon College Merrylands

Freeman Catholic College at Bonnyrigg Heights

Seven brand-new cases of COVID-19 were reported in NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday from a record 36,169 tests, with 3 individuals presently in extensive care.

Of the 7, 6 are associated with the Thai Rock dining establishment in south-west Sydney’s Wetherill Park – taking the size of that cluster to 52.

The other case stays under examination.