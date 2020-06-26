Sydney nurse is accused of attempting to suffocate an elderly man with a pillow

A male nurse accused of trying to suffocate an elderly patient with a pillow at a Sydney hospital has been charged with attempted murder.

Detectives were referred to as to a hospital within Bankstown inside the city’s free airline after a registered nurse on Thursday morning apparently assaulted an 80-year-old man.

Police allege typically the 50-year-old nurse pushed a pillow regarding the face of his sufferer and artificially held your pet down just before another employee intervened.

A 50-year-old nurse has been billed with experimented with murder right after he apparently attempted to suffocate an elderly affected person with a pillow at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital within Sydney

Officers imprisoned the nurse on Thursday and billed him with attempt to strangle plus suffocate with intent to murder, along with assault occasioning actual physical harm.

The elderly man is being handled for a cut he or she suffered throughout the struggle great condition is being carefully monitored.

The 50-year-old man had been taken to Bankstown authorities station plus refused entente. He can look at Bankstown Local Court on Friday.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted South Western Sydney Local Health District with regard to comment.