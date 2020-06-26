Sydney Mum’s tribute to Annika Ferry who tragically died in freak accident at a World War II bunker

A heartbroken mother has paid tribute to a gifted student who tragically died in a freak accident at a World War II bunker in Sydney.

Annika Ferry, 21, and her best friend Bec Bennett were taking photos at bunkers in North Head at sunrise on Wednesday morning.

Heartbreaking final images from the scene show Ms Ferry smiling as she clings to the very best of the concrete bunker.

Just moments later, Ms Bennett would desperately try to perform CPR on her friend, before calling Triple Zero and sitting with her body.

One Mosman mother said Annika tutored her daughter Georgia in mathematics, helping her achieve a 95 per cent score in her most recent test.

The mother, who wished to remain anonymous, penned an emotional tribute to Annika and posted it to a district Facebook group on Friday.

‘RIP beautiful Annika Ferry. Such an inspiring, amazing, gorgeous soul. Georgia is devastated, as are we,’ the caretaker wrote.

‘You inspire her, she looks up to you, thank you. She wants you to know she got 95 percent (in her maths test). She wanted to inform you on Wednesday afternoon.

‘Words can’t express our sadness. Love to your friends and relations, especially Bec Bennet. Huge loss to the world.

‘You will forever inspire G (Georgia), especially along with your pink hair. Georgia said the thing you did for the friends were amazing. We adore you, Georgia loves you.’

The mother’s touching tribute comes after it absolutely was revealed Ms Ferry’s death could be the subject of a coronial inquest since mystery still surrounds her final moments.

NSW Police are investigating the tragedy but have struggled to determine whether Ms Ferry died when she slipped or sustained fatal injuries from the impact of the structure collapsing on top of her.

With her family desperate for answers, the tragedy has now been handed over to the NSW state coroner.

Ms Ferry’s heartbroken family released eerie photos showing her posing for photos in front of the wonderful sunrise, taken by Ms Bennett, just moments before she died.

Her father Jim Ferry said the photos of his daughter, who was studying renewable energy engineering at the University of NSW, ‘shows people the joy she was feeling’ before tragedy struck.

Dr Ferry, a renowned Manly obstetrician, said the two friends set out at 5.30am to walk through a section of Sydney Harbour National Park.

‘Annika was not doing such a thing stupid. She was being her adventurous and joyful self. Annika loved sunrises,’ he told the Manly Daily.

‘I wanted people to start to see the photographs of Annika at North Head to show the joy she was feeling watching that beautiful sunrise.’

Dr Ferry said his daughter, a former student at the Queenwood School at Mosman, was a devoted traveller who had a passion for the environment.

‘She was into climbing and running. She played a large amount of tennis. She played soccer. She just loved life. Light sparkled from her,’ that he said.

The remote location of the bunkers, nestled among dense bush, meant the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was required to assist. Nine News reported Ms Ferry was clinging onto the bunker roof before it collapsed on top of her.

Tributes flowed in the wake of the tragedy, with Annika’s family well known one of the northern beaches community.

‘Absolutely devastated to hear this news. Annika was the kindest, smartest & most beautiful soul I have ever met,’ friend Lisa Taylor wrote.

‘My heart fades to your household with the tragic lack of Annika who was such a cheerful and delightful girl who enjoyed life,’ yet another friend wrote.

The Brookvale-based gymnasium Annika attended, Tone Athletica, reacted to the news in a social media marketing post: ‘Devastated by this tragic news of one of our Tribe. She was a shining light in our little community and we loved her because of it. We’ll desperately miss her and she will forever be in our hearts.’

Ms Ferry was a Dean’s Honour List recipient at the University of New South Wales in 2019 on her behalf work studying renewable energy engineering.

She studied at the prestigious Queenwood School for Girls in Mosman, and had also completed an entrepreneurship program in Scandinavia.

She and Ms Bennett – who represented Australia at the IAAF World Championships in 2019 and hopes to compete at the Olympics one day – had trekked through dense bushland from about 5.30am in a bid to reach a spot popular with sightseers who want to obtain the perfect sunrise photo.

The friends loved the fantastic outdoors and had documented several of their recent travels on social media marketing.

Paramedics trekked hundreds of metres through the bush to reach Ms Ferry, but by enough time they arrived, it was too late to save her.

Harrowing footage from the scene showed a distraught Ms Bennett clutching onto paramedics as she was taken to hospital, where she was treated for shock.

NSW Police acting inspector Stuart Byrnes said an investigation have been launched in a bid to find answers about Ms Ferry’s death.

He admitted detectives were still gathering the facts concerning the fall, but described the death as a ‘very sad accident’.

‘There was only two people there, and one of these has gone to hospital in shock, we’re still trying to get to the underside to the lead-up of it all,’ he told reporters.

‘We believe it was a very sad accident and our thoughts go out to the family, but it’s the subject of a study at as soon as.’

Acting Inspector Byrnes described the terrain at North Head as ‘inhospitable’, which he said had delayed Wednesday’s operation.

‘It’s not readily available, it was exceptionally difficult,’ he said. ‘We’ve had to use helicopters within the operation.’

An employee at North Head agreed, telling Sydney Morning Herald the terrain was difficult to manage on the best of days.

He said he frequently gets stopped and asked for guidelines to the nearby tidal pools – which are frequented by adventurers searching for a selfie – and that he warns them of the risks.

‘I always tell them how to make it happen, but I tell them maybe not to go. It’s very dangerous,’ he said.

Police continue to investigate the lead up to Ms Ferry’s death and a report has been prepared for the coroner.