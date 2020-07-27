Sydney mother and daughter convicted over coronavirus toilet paper stoush – Armenian News

A Sydney magistrate has actually compared a coronavirus- sustained stoush over toilet paper to a rugby league bust- up as he discovered a mother and daughter guilty of affray.

Health employee Meriam Bebawy, 23, and her day care operator mum Treiza Bebawy, 61, have actually been sentenced over a run-in with another lady at a Woolworths shop in Chullora on March 7, 7news.com.au reports.

Footage of the occurrence went viral on social networks in March amidst extensive panic purchasing of toilet paper.

It revealed the Bebawys screaming and battling with fellow consumer Tracey Hinckson, who got among the 8 36- roll toilet paper loads from their trolley.

“The first interaction between her (Ms Hinckson) and Meriam occasioned Treiza to join the fray,” Bankstown magistrate Peter Bugden stated on Monday.

“All of the civilian witnesses and staff recalled screaming people… It’s a classic affray.”