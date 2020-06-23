Sydney Leroux ‘heartbroken’ after Orlando Pride forced to withdraw from NWSL Challenge Cup

Orlando Pride striker Sydney Leroux Dwyer has stated she is “heartbroken” after her crew was forced to pull out of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup after 10 of its gamers and employees examined constructive for coronavirus.

It is a big setback for the 25-game event in Utah, which is aiming to develop into the primary skilled crew sports activities league to resume within the US ought to it get underway as scheduled on June 27.

In an announcement, Pride confirmed the six gamers and 4 members of employees who examined constructive remained asymptomatic and that its determination to withdraw from the behind-closed-doors competitors was within the “best interest” of its wider squad.

“This was obviously a difficult and disappointing outcome for our players, our staff and fans, however this is a decision that was made in order to protect the health of all involved in the Challenge Cup,” stated Amanda Duffy, Orlando Pride’s government vice-president.

“While we were all excited to see the 2020 Pride on the field this weekend, our priority is now making sure our players and staff safely recover and providing any support wherever and however possible.”

It follows a surge within the variety of constructive checks in Florida – the place Pride are primarily based – over the last fortnight, with practically 4,000 new circumstances recorded in a single day within the south-eastern US state earlier than the top of final week.

Reacting to the information, Pride ahead and US worldwide Leroux stated: “I’m heartbroken. The majority of our team and staff worked our a—- off to put us in the best position to play the game we love again. Not just for ourselves but for our families, friends, fans and our city. Good luck to the teams going to [Utah]. Wish we were there with you. Stay safe.”

Pride’s withdrawal means six-time world participant of the 12 months Marta and US World Cup-winners Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger won’t function within the return of NWSL motion, whereas there might be no imminent debut for England midfielder Jade Moore, who signed for the Florida membership in April from Reading.