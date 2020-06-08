Sydney Darlinghurst property ‘dilapidated blank canvas’ terrace house asking price $3.6MILLION

Advertisement

A derelict terraced with holes in the ground, a collapsed ceiling and rusting iron balustrade has hit the market in Sydney for $3.6 million.

The historic five-bedroom home in the inner-Sydney suburb of Darlinghurst has been described as a ‘true blank canvas’ in a particularly optimistic piece of property advertising by agents Bresic Whitney.

The owner bought the property 1990 – but it’s unclear if it’s fallen into a state of disrepair over the last 30 years, or whether it had been already struggling with neglect.

However, for the keen or wealthy, the home represents an very nearly priceless opportunity. The house features a five to six bedrooms, is 7.5metres wide and sits on a massive 280sqm of land – one of the biggest in the exclusive suburb.

The median property price for a three-bedroom house in Darlinghurst is $2.29 million but there’s absolutely no data for four or five bedroom homes since they are so rare.

The home features a double garage, and from the upper levels, views of Australian landmarks such as the Sydney Tower, or Centrepoint tower, and St Mary’s Cathedral.

Darlinghurst, or Darlo as it’s known, is popular among young professionals and as such features many popular cafes, restaurants, bars and clubs. You can also walk to the town or Kings Cross Station, St Vincent’s Hospital, and Oxford Street.

The home, that was build between 1837 and 1901, is amongst the suburb’s oldest homes.

But to make it in any way inhabitable, the perspective buyer will need to embark on a thorough, and expensive, renovation.

A conservative estimate, predicated on averages by Service Seeking, puts a whole renovation at $300,000. However, given this and detail of the home, it’s likely to be far higher.

And the pictures show there’s no solution to get around the renovation – including replacing the floors, ceiling, balustrades, kitchens and bathroom.

However, the a keen investor could find yourself winning because the home is big enough to be rented out as two separate properties.

The average rent per week for a three-bedroom home in Darlinghurst is $1,025 per week – or $1,298 for a four-bedroom house.