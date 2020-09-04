Sydney blue whale: Rare sighting was ‘possibly third in 100 years’



The sighting of the blue whale has actually been referred to as “extremely rare” (file picture).





A blue whale has actually been identified off the coast of Sydney in Australia for perhaps just the third time in nearly 100 years, wildlife authorities state.

The whale was seen last month in waters near the beachside residential area of Maroubra in New South Wales.

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) verified the “extremely rare” sighting on Friday.

Blue whales – the biggest animals on Earth – are hardly ever seen so near the coast, it stated.

“The blue whale is the largest animal on the planet yet despite its size it could have easily slipped by Sydney’s coast unnoticed,” Andrew Marshall of the NPWS said in a news release

Mr Marshall stated the sea animal might have been more than 25m (82ft) in length and weighed more than 100 tonnes (100,000 kg).

Yet regardless of their size, blue whales are “largely ‘invisible’ even to the most avid whale watchers”, Mr Marshall stated.

“They are rarely seen since they tend to live extremely far out to …