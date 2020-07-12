Sydney attempts to pinch sporting events from Victoria amid COVID-19 crisis

New South Wales has made a bold bid to relocate a number of the state’s most well-known and lucrative sporting events as Victoria contends with a second wave of COVID-19.
NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro made a pitch to move the AFL Grand Final, slated for October 24, the Australian Open and even the Melbourne Cup.
While authorities in Victoria were quick to shut down the suggestion, Mr Barilaro said NSW is just offering their support to do what exactly is best for Australia.
‘Some of the events are not just about Victoria they’re actually about putting a spotlight on Australia,’ Mr Barilaro said.
Under Mr Barilaro’s proposal, the AFL Grand Final will be played facing a crowd at ANZ Stadium as opposed to the MCG, where they risk not having the ability to have any fans if the 2nd outbreak continues to ravage the city. Pictured: 2019 Grand Final
Just in the last 24 hours, police have issued 119 fines to people breaking lockdown rules in Melbourne. Pictured: People enter their government-mandated exercise at the Botanic Gardens in Melbourne on Sunday
‘If Victoria can’t host them, the fact has to be these continue on and I’m saying NSW could host the majority of them.’
Under Mr Barilaro's proposal, the AFL Grand Final would be played in front of a crowd at ANZ Stadium rather than the MCG, where they risk perhaps not being able to have any fans if the second outbreak continues to ravage the town.
Metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire have now been thrust back in a six week lockdown in an attempt to stem the spread of coronavirus.
Victorian AFL teams have been forced to relocate due to the threat of coronavirus, and Mr Barilaro said planning should already be well underway for the primary event.
The tennis Australian Open, which doesn’t begin until early 2021, would move to Sydney Olympic Park
A man in his 70s has died and yet another 273 cases of coronavirus have been identified in Victoria overnight because the state is gripped by way of a second wave of the disease
Premier Daniel Andrews has issued a plea to all Victorians to follow the most recent lockdown rules, as the state recorded 273 new cases and yet another death
The tennis Australian Open, which does not begin until early 2021, would move to Sydney Olympic Park, while the Bledisloe Cup for rugby union, slated for Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on August 8, could be held at Bankwest Stadium.
Given the COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria, Mr Barilaro also suggested NSW ought to be given the best to host the Melbourne Cup.
The race that stops the nation will go ahead in November – and sources from Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ office confirmed it could remain in Melbourne.
‘The planning is months beforehand, not just weeks,’ Mr Barilaro said.
‘I’d hand over the Melbourne Cup to Peter V’landys any day of the week because he’ll know how to put on a show that will make even the Victorians proud.’
There are 237 cases linked to public housing blocks in Flemington and North Melbourne
In spite of the pandemic, racing in Victoria has never stopped – although public attendance has been limited or banned since late March.
While the Deputy Premier admitted it would be ‘difficult’ to pinch, he proposed it could be played in Newcastle, where the appropriate infrastructure is set up.
Melbourne Fashion Week might be held on Cockatoo Island, Mr Barilaro suggested.
The proposal comes as contagion numbers in Victoria continue to grow. On Sunday, an additional 273 new cases of COVID-19 were identified and a man in his 70s died.
The reimposed lockdown measures in elements of the state mean people can just only leave their homes for four crucial purposes – groceries, daily exercise, to give or receive care and to go to school or work.
Mr Andrews implored people to follow those orders, telling people on Sunday it was currently a ‘very dangerous’ situation.
‘This is a dangerous time,’ he said.
While the Deputy Premier admitted the Grand Prix would be ‘difficult’ to pinch, he proposed it could be played in Newcastle, where the appropriate infrastructure is set up
‘This is a very challenging time, and I understand we are asking a lot of Victorians, but we simply haven’t any choice but to acknowledge the reality that individuals face and to do what must be done, which is to follow those rules, to only go out when you really need to, and to only go out for the purposes that are lawful,’ Mr Andrews said.
Meanwhile New South Wales may be contending with a potential second outbreak.
Nine cases have already been linked to The Crossroads Hotel in Sydney’s south-west – five patrons who attended the venue in Casula on July 3, and four of their close contacts.
Sunday’s four new cases include an 18-year-old pub employee who had done July 3.
He continued to work for ‘several days’ after he was exposed to the virus.
A close contact in her 50s, plus a woman in her 40s and a Victorian man in his 20s, who both dined at the venue, were on Sunday confirmed as new cases.
Melbourne Fashion Week could be held on Cockatoo Island, Mr Barilaro suggested
Defence force staff at the RAAF base in Wagga Wagga were put in lockdown after some visited the pub in Casula
Just a kilometre away from the pub, Planet Fitness Casula was forced to close on Sunday for a deep clean following a member tested positive for COVID-19.
It is unclear at this time whether the case is related to the pub outbreak.
‘The member will not be at the club since Friday, 10 July and is in quarantine,’ Planet Fitness said in a statement on Sunday.
‘Additionally, our team members are in self-quarantine as instructed by their doctor, as a precaution because of experience of the patient. Currently, the associates are reporting no symptoms.’
Meanwhile, defence force staff at the RAAF base in Wagga Wagga were put in lockdown after some visited the pub in Casula.
No cases have now been confirmed at the base.
A cleaner wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) leaves the Crossroads Hotel in Sydney’s south west
New cases extend Victoria public housing tower lockdown
Residents of one of Melbourne’s public housing towers recently released from ‘hard’ lockdown have now been forced back in their apartments after a spate of new coronavirus infections.
There are 237 COVID-19 cases linked to the Flemington and North Melbourne estates.
A woman living at 120 Racecourse Road, Flemington told AAP a household who tested positive for the virus prior to the five-day lockdown have since been seen outside their flat, mixing with the others, going to McDonald’s and travelling to neighbouring Footscray.
She said a teen in the household attends Al-Taqwa College, a big school in Truganina linked to an enormous outbreak.
The woman says she saw health authorities talking to the family on Friday night, reminding them to isolate at home.
The Department of Health and Human Services also referred to as her on Friday to let her know she had been in close experience of a different resident who tested positive to the virus. She was told to quarantine for two weeks.
The woman shares a tiny flat with her family and can not isolate in her room, so she was told to wear a mask at all times, including when sleeping.
‘Just thinking about it, I’m about to go crazy,’ she said.
A young father in the same building received a confident test result on Friday, having waited to learn since his test on Monday.
By the full time he received the result at midday, he’d already left his apartment, spoke to police and fellow residents and bought a coffee.
He has shut himself in a bedroom, interacting with his wife and children via Facetime.
The DDHS asked him to isolate in a hotel but he preferred to be at home.
The department declined to comment on specific cases for privacy reasons but said there were strict procedures in position to protect the public each time a person tests positive.
‘All close contacts are identified and notified which they need to self-isolate and seek testing,’ a spokesman said.
The Flemington building was among nine public housing towers to be placed into a strict lockdown from July 4 to 9.
Eight of the towers reverted to stage three restrictions on Thursday, while residents of Alfred Street North Melbourne stay in self-quarantine.
Meanwhile, yet another 28 cases were recorded at a public housing tower in Carlton.
Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the pandemic had not yet reached its peak and authorities were throwing ‘absolutely everything at it’.
The state recorded 273 new cases on Sunday and yet another death.
There are actually 1484 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria, with 57 people currently in hospital with the virus and 16 of the in intensive care.
*The two residents who spoke to AAP didn’t wish to be named.