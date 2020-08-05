Swoooon! Jason Momoa Surprises Lisa Bonet By Restoring Her Vintage Mustang — WATCH!

Jason Momoa may have just taken the award for husband of the year!

While it’s no surprise celebrities gift cars to their loved ones, what the Aquaman star did for Lisa Bonet was extra special. In a new video, uploaded to his YouTube channel on Tuesday, the father of two revealed the process of restoring his wife’s first car — a 1965 Ford Mustang — back to pristine condition.

The short film, titled “MY WIFE’S FIRST MUSTANG,” and directed by Damien Bray, showed the work put in by pro restoration expert Misha Munoz with Divine 1 Customs in Las Vegas to transform Bonet’s “first love.”

The Game Of Thrones alum shared in the film:

“I know we can’t relive a memory, but maybe we can rebuild one.”

The project was extensive (and likely pricey) considering the rarity of the car, which the 52-year-old had purchased when she was 17. Specialized custom parts had to be hunted down by the team before restoration could begin, and after it a lot of time and manual labor, the car was completely transformed into a jet black work of art. He explained to the crew that the project was “a big dream come true,” and was 14 years in the making, noting: