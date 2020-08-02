Switzerland should tighten coronavirus restrictions again, government advisor says By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Passengers wear protective masks as they leave a train of Swiss train operator SBB in Zurich, Switzerland



ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland should tighten restrictions to suppress the coronavirus again following a current spike in cases, in order to avoid the requirement for much harsher lockdown procedures in future, the brand-new head of the nation’s coronavirus taskforce stated.

Switzerland has actually seen the variety of brand-new cases of COVID-19 rise to more than 200 a day just recently after approximately 35 each day in June.

Martin Ackermann, who heads the body that supplies clinical recommendations to the Swiss government, stated the nation was on the edge of a huge boost in infections and had little space to manoeuvre.

“We should intervene early to prevent exponential growth,” Ackermann informed paper SonntagsZeitung. “Otherwise there’s a risk of drastic and expensive restrictions. This must be prevented under all circumstances.”

Switzerland has actually raised a partial lockdown that was enforced in March, when stores, bars and dining establishments were purchased to near to avoid the spread of the infection which has actually contaminated 35,000 individuals and eliminated 1,707 in the nation of 8.6 million individuals.

Ackermann, who took control of as head of the taskforce on Saturday, stated he supported …