Switzerland considers banning Hezbollah – Middle East Monitor

Switzerland is considering banning the Iranian-backed Shia group, Hezbollah, after the country’s federal council agreed last week to review a report investigating the group’s activities within its borders.

The application was submitted by Marianne Binder, a politician in the Christian Democratic People’s Party of Switzerland and is titled, “Report on the activities of the Shi’ite Islamist Hezbollah in Switzerland”.

The application, according to a report by the Jerusalem Post, could lead to a complete ban on Hezbollah in Switzerland with the organisation’s access to bank accounts and assets seized and frozen.

Calling for the ban, Binder’s application argues that, “in view of the neutrality of Switzerland, however, the activities of Hezbollah cannot be legitimised, and a report is also advisable for reasons of security policy.”

The initiative, which was first submitted in June, was quoted by the Jerusalem Post as citing Germany’s decision to ban Hezbollah’s military and political arms in late April as a catalyst for Switzerland to consider a similar move.

“On April 30, 2020, Germany banned all activities of the Shi’ite Islamist Hezbollah,” the document was quoted by the Jerusalem Post as saying. Previously, Germany had outlawed Hezbollah’s military arm, only…