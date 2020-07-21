

Killed in action, our educated and combat trained hero finds himself being pulled through a vortex into a future world. When he wakes he finds a world that has changed drastically from what he remembers. He is no longer in a body he recognizes as fate plays an unexpected trick answering his desire to live in an unexpected way. He must learn to live life as a woman with his full memories of his past life as he is forced into the body of a girl named Sana. Not only must he come to terms with his new gender but also countless changes in society. No longer is it politically incorrect to segregate others, it is now the law.Sana’s new persona struggles with this overwhelming change as she works to find a new balance in the world she now lives. Her life is turned upside down a number of times, each with the discovery of newfound friends and companions. Ultimately commanding the most advanced vessel earth has, intended for deep space missions. Unfortunately, she and her crew soon discover humanity is not alone as they struggle with alien races and their bizarre rituals. Sana is pulled into more than just the position of captain with her newly assigned role. She must maintain her sanity as she finds their new alien guests have something more in store for her as she soon discovers gender is not a barrier to these new alien relationships. What path will this bizarre adventure lead to, only time will tell.Can Sana maintain the balance between the demands of her position and the demands of her newfound alien partners?This is a new story by Sana Tucker. While the setting is primarily set exploring the galaxy it primarily follows the new life of Sana Sanders as she learns that even aliens can succumb to physical desires.