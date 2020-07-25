Switch Lite Case – ADZ Ballistic Nylon Switch Lite Carry Case with 8 Game Card Cartridge Holders and Mesh Pocket Accessory Storage in Black/Red Compatible with Nintendo Switch Lite



Price: $11.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 04:42:03 UTC – Details)





🎮 SWITCH LITE PROTECTIVE CASE: A hard shell protector cover made of Ballistic Nylon and soft microfiber interior lining help to ensure your new Switch Lite console is always protected, perfect for travel, light and portable.

🎮 SWITCH LITE CASE STORAGE: The Switch Travel Case is designed to help store additional smaller accessories and game cards. Store up to 8 Switch games cards along with cables and small nitendo switch lite accessories in the mesh zipped pocket. There’s even enough room to store a pair of Joy Con controllers in there.

🎮 FEATURES: The padded storage panel covers the top of the switch screen to keep it protected from scratches when stored in the carrying case. Easy glide double zippers with unique ADZ logo ensure the case stays closed.

🎮 ADZ SWITCH GAME CASE – Designed to be durable and sturdy while being slim enough for easy travel. The case is splash-proof and made of high-quality ballistic nylon. External measurement of switch lite cases are 233 x 127 x 45 mm.