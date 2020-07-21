Switch Joy-Pad Controller, KDD Wireless Game Pad Controller with Wrist Strap Compatible with Nintendo Switch



Price: $69.99 - $61.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 18:14:49 UTC – Details)



KKD’s Joy-Pad controllers， that make new kinds of gaming save 25$, for use with Switch. The versatile Joy-Pad offer multiple surprising new ways for players to have fun. Two controllers can be used independently in each hand, or together as one game controller when attached to the Joy-Pad grip. They can also attach to the main console for use in handheld mode, or be shared with friends to enjoy two-player action in supported games. Each Joy-Pad has a full set of buttons and can act as a standalone controller, and each includes an accelerometer and gyro-sensor, making independent left and right motion control possible.

Performance : Each Joy controller has a full set of buttons as original and can act as a standalone controller, and each includes an accelerometer and gyro sensor, making independent left and right motion control possible

Pairing : the same pairing method as the original, simply plug in the console to use without any drivers, and support the wake-up function, upgrade via console, also compatible with all Nintendo Switch systems.

Battery : Built-in 525mAh Lithium battery each controller, playing time up to 15h after fully charged, charging time is 3.5hous, recharge via switch console or charge dock.

Size : The same size as the original, compatible with most accessories ,such as controller hand grip, charge dock, wrist strap, skins, cases and more, perfect for the legend of Zelda, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey and soon, but NOT FOR Ring Fit Adventure.

Note : No NFC and infrared red functions, can not support Amibo and Ring-Con.