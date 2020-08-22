Swiss People’s Party elects only candidate Chiesa as president By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters Swiss People’s Party recently chosen President Chiesa smiles next to his predecessor Roesti in Brugg Windisch



By Silke Koltrowitz

ZURICH (Reuters) – The Swiss People’s Party (SVP) chosen Marco Chiesa from Italian- speaking area Ticino as president of the conservative party on Saturday as it attempts to hone its profile and restore its appeal amongst citizens.

Chiesa, 45, was chosen in a surprise relocation last month after Switzerland’s most significant party pursued months to discover a follower to outbound president Albert Roesti, who revealed in 2015 he was stepping down.

Top of his program will likely be the party’s project in aSept 27 referendum on ending totally free motion of individuals with theEuropean Union Opinion surveys recommend a bulk in favour of keeping totally free motion, however if the vote goes the other method bilateral trade contracts in between Switzerland and the EU might be at danger.

Chiesa swore to adhere to the party line, stating: “I don’t want to have to watch how Swiss families suffer from the burden of millions of immigrants from the European Union.”

Swiss broadcaster SRG released a survey on Thursday recommending 61% would vote versus the proposition and 35% for it.

