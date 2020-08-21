Swipe left, Elon stans: that Tesla dating app is a joke, for now

Despite numerous news short articles that appear to recommend otherwise, a dating app simply for Tesla owners isn’t genuine– a minimum of not yet.

The creation of Canadian designer Ajitpal Grewal, the Tesla Dating Co. site states it’s “an exclusive community of like-minded Elon stans. You know, the kind of people that really understand you.” The website asks for an e-mail address and keeps in mind users “must prove Tesla ownership before launch.” Perhaps its tagline is the very first tip that this is all indicated to be in excellent enjoyable: “Because you can’t spell LOVE without EV.”

“Yes, the intention with the site starting out was parody, which I let everyone know,” Grewal stated in an e-mail toThe Verge “But, I did also say that if I see enough traction I would consider taking the app to launch. So far I’ve been seeing quite a bit of traction.”

That traction might be because Grewal informed various media outlets various features of his pre-launch dating service. He’s quoted in The Wall Street Journal stating that Tesla ownership ends up being a huge part of somebody’s identity: “Suddenly it hit me: These people would be perfect for each other.” It’s comparable to what hetold Business Insider So perhaps he didn’t define to everybody that the website started as (and mainly still is) a joke?

And the website looks…