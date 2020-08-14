Swipe Is the Latest Project to Integrate Chainlink’s Price Oracles

Swipe wallet and crypto debit card platform has actually incorporated Chainlink (LINK) information oracles to enhance the precision of benefit issuance and token burns.

Swipe CEO Joselito Lizarondo stated Chainlink’s decentralized price feeds will supply more precise and reasonable token conversion rates for users and was an essential action towards higher decentralization:

“This is necessary to us to bring openness to our users, specifically as we’re type of leaning towards beginning to move from custodial items to noncustodial items in the future. So this is a beginning point of decentralization in our system to guarantee that our users are seeing a reasonable price point.”

Cointelegraph asked Lizarondo whether the increasing price of LINK worried him as customers of Chainlink information have to pay with LINK tokens for their information calls. Lizarondo acknowledged that “there is a cost structure,” however decreased to reveal the information.

Half a million users

The Swipe CEO decreased to reveal stats about debit card deal volumes besides stating that they have 500,000 users. He kept in mind that considering that his rivals do not reveal their numbers, he does not desire to provide a benefit.

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance is the bulk owner of Swipe, however Lizarondo stated the business has actually maintained its functional self-reliance. Swipe likewise has an intriguing viewpoint towards digital properties custody, they utilize 2 significant custodials– Coinbase Custody and BitGo.

Lizarondo described that it is determined by both requirement, as Coinbase does not yet assistance Swipe’s native token SXP, and a desire to diversify their threats: