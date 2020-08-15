Swipe Is the Latest Project to Integrate Chainlink’s Price Oracles By Cointelegraph

Swipe Is the Latest Project to Integrate Chainlink’s Price Oracles
Swipe wallet and crypto debit card platform has actually incorporated Chainlink ( LINK) information oracles to enhance the precision of benefit issuance and token burns.
Swipe CEO Joselito Lizarondo stated Chainlink’s decentralized price feeds will supply more precise and reasonable token conversion costs for users and was a crucial action towards higher decentralization:
