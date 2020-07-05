Swimming pool alternatives for your home that won’t break the bank

Of course, getting a swimming pool is simpler said than done. Aside from the expense, pools take up lots of space and require a significant amount of maintenance. For many homeowners, it just isn’t practical to dig a huge hole in the backyard and permanently fill it with water.

Fortunately, there are alternatives.

THE TRUE COST OF ADDING A CHILDREN’S POOL TO YOUR HOUSE

One of the simplest alternatives is called a stock tank. According to Realtor.com, a stock tank can be installed for about $500, that is significantly cheaper than many above ground pools. The site does recommend adding a filter pump or emptying the tank regularly to keep the water clean.

For those who want to cool-down, but aren’t necessarily trying to swim, a misting system might be the answer. A misting fan can be put into a backyard for about $100 and it easily connects to a hose to provide a good cooling mist.

Some people simply like having a pool for the atmosphere it generates. Instead of adding a complete pool, these homeowners could consider adding water features (fountains, artificial waterfalls, etc). An added benefit, based on PoolPricer.com is that these features already have a higher possibility of increasing the value of a house when compared to a pool (which can actually scare away buyers).

Another option for cool down is a patio shower. If a backyard has the proper privacy options, HGTV.ca recommends installing an outdoor shower for a unique solution to beat the heat.