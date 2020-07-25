Swimming in ‘bloomed’ Lake Sevan extremely dangerous, expert says – Panorama

Swimming in Armenia’s Lake Sevan impacted by algae flower is extremely dangerous for individuals’s health, member of Green Future ecological NGO Vahagn Varagyan states.

The green color of the lake implies that the quantity of cyanobacteria, likewise referred to as blue- green algae, has actually increased excessive in the water basin. These germs can trigger a variety of severe health results, consisting of intestinal, skin, breathing, in addition to neurological signs, he describes.

“Swimming in waters affected by them may cause skin rash, itching, burning sensation, etc. Acute abdominal pain, nasal congestion, itchy eyes, and even shortness of breath may occur. These also cause various chronic diseases,” Varagyan stated on Facebook.

“Due to the overgrowth of cyanobacteria in the summer season (this is why Sevan has turned green), the pH of the water becomes more basic, thus creating favorable conditions for the development of poliovirus and cholera bacteria, which may cause a new epidemic,” he worried.

The expert likewise alerted versus easting fish captured from impacted waters, which might likewise trigger illness.

“Swimming in green Sevan is extremely dangerous for your health. Not a single specialist will claim the opposite,” he included.