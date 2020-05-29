Swimming groups urge Northeast governors to allow reopening of pools: ‘Swimming will save lives’

In a Friday interview on “Fox & Friends” with host Emily Compagno, Middle Atlantic Swimming Gen. Chair Jamie Platt, Allegheny Mountain Swimming Chair Pete Barry, and New Jersey Swimming Gen Chair Tristan Formon defined the significance of returning to the water.

NJ HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMERS PETITION GOVERNOR TO REOPEN POOLS: WE NEED AN ANSWER ‘AS SOON AS POSSIBLE’

“Well, I mean our goal is to collaborate with the government and government leaders to return in a safe and structured manner. We want to get our swimmers back into the pools,” Platt said.

With the help of USA Swimming, a nationwide group that’s 400,000-members-strong, the chairs consider they understand how to open swimming pools safely following well being tips.

“Yeah. So, we have created a number of protocols,” Formon assured.

“There are weekly calls. There are different parts of the country that are back in the water with the understanding [of] how to create and maintain a safer environment for our athletes — a contactless environment. [And,] maintaining social distancing,” he continued. “Athletes, by nature, function well within structured guidelines. We really feel we can honor those guidelines and protect our athletes and protect ourselves.”

Barry identified additional that half of the priority on their behalf is due to studies about swimmers’ psychological well being.

“What we are hearing from our athletes are a lot of them are bored, confused, and really anxious. So, that’s one of our concerns is the mental health of all of this as we contact our athletes and stuff of providing structured programming and stuff to get our kids back into the water safely,” he famous.

According to Platt, one other fear is that within the absence of “developmental water,” members of the USA swimming group would discover different sources and put themselves in danger.

Formon instructed Compagno that the group was supporting itself, however that they’re hoping to coordinate with the backing of state and native authorities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We have [an] ongoing dialogue with folks in Texas and Louisiana and California and Michigan. Talking about protocols that are working. Folks [who are] already in the water. Things that we need to be aware of so we can better protect our athletes,” he added.

“And again, as Jamie said, we really want to partner with the states to create a face safe return to developmental water. Developmental water, whether it’s indoor or outdoor, is critical for teaching folks to swim,” Formon concluded. “Because, as Jamie pointed out, ultimately swimming will save lives.”