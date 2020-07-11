Swimmers return to Hampstead Heath’s outdoor pools today as UK is set for weekend of 74F summer sun

Advertisement

Swimmers have returned to Hampstead Heath’s outdoor pools for an earlier morning dip today as the UK is set for a sunny weekend with temperatures expected to hit 74F (23C).

Britons getting out of bed to blue skies today went to the north London beauty spot for a swim on the initial day of decent summer weather after having a week of rain and murky skies.

Forecasters are predicting a ‘fine weekend’ as people in the united states continue to enjoy the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

After days of downpours and clouds, the balmy weather is sure to see Britons flock to beaches and parks and luxuriate in barbecues and outdoor meet-ups.

And the mercury will keep on rising with temperatures expected to soar as high as 74F (23C) within the coming week.

Bookmakers Coral also say it is odds on for this month to function as the hottest July on record in the UK.

Britons getting out of bed to blue skies today went to the north London beauty spot for a swim on the initial day of decent summer weather after having a week of rain and murky skies

A beautiful start to the afternoon in Glastonbury, Somerset. Temperatures are set to soar to 25C over the next 10 days

Staycations could also be right back on the menu, with temperatures said to specially in Wales and the South West today and tomorrow .

Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern said: ‘A fine weekend to come for many of us, but for the remainder of Friday still some heavy showers about, mainly in the north and the east, sunny spells otherwise, particularly in the south and the west.

‘(Saturday) The most useful sunshine will soon be Wales and the the west and cloud will thin out again later in the afternoon. Temperatures reaching 22C, 23C, slightly warmer compared to Friday.

‘You can easily see how the cloud tends to thin on Saturday evening again and a lovely evening once again for many places.’

‘Sunday looks fine for many but you will see some wet weather returning into the north west later in the afternoon.’

Revealing the forecast for today, the Met Office added in a release: ‘A dry and fine start to the afternoon with early sunshine. It will keep on largely dry with some sunny spells, although areas of patchy cloud will build throughout the day and there is the possibility of several showers, specially for western Scotland, Northern Ireland and north-west England. Mostly gentle winds.

‘It is a dry and fine evening with late spells of sunshine for most. However, northern Scotland will be cloudier, with rain for the Northern Isles. Overnight will continue dry with long clear spells for most but with further rain for the Northern Isles. Mostly gentle winds but moderate for northern Scotland.’

Looking ahead to tomorrow and Monday, the Met Office added it’ll be ‘mostly fine and sunny’, though there could be some patches of cloud and rain.

Meanwhile, leading bookmaker Coral makes this month odds on, at 1-2, to be the hottest July on record as the UK prepares for a scorching end to the month.

‘The rain of early July looks set to develop into a distant memory and we make this month firmly odds on to break the record as the hottest ever,’ said Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead.

Coral also make this summer odds on, at 4-5, to be our warmest yet.’This summer may be one to remember weather wise and looks to have a solid chance of being our warmest of all time,’ added Aitkenhead.