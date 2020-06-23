Swimmer Catches Shark Off Delaware Coast with Bare Hands



A swimmer in Delaware clearly thinks Chuck Norris has acquired nothin’ on him, as a result of he tried subduing a shark with his naked fingers … apparently all for what may have simply been a deadly picture op.

The scene unfolded over the weekend at Henlopen State Park Beach. You see the swimmer dragging the shark in shallow water, after which, as folks on the shore stand in shock, the swimmer opens the foreboding mouth of the shark. It’s fairly clear … the mouth trick was for the cameras.

Unclear what the swimmer did with the shark, however in Delaware fishermen/ladies are required to return them to the waters.

Either means … except for being harmful, it isn’t an excellent concept to play with these creatures and scare them for the sake of Instagram.