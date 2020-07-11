Swimmer, 18, missing off Atlantic City coast

TROPICAL STORM FAY WEAKENS AFTER NJ-NEW JERSEY LANDFALL

“Ocean conditions were extremely rough due to Tropical Storm Fay which was still kind of in the area and rip currents were very dangerous,” Ventnor City Police Capt. Joe Fussner told Fox News.

The storm made landfall across the coast of New Jersey on Friday about 10 miles north-northeast of Atlantic City, based on national forecasters and was around 45 miles north-northeast of the city but weakened since it touched down.

There were no lifeguards available after 6 p.m., Fussner said, but added that the storm had largely passed, with some clouds with no rain once the incident occurred.

Police said they received a call a swimmer was in distress and an officer giving an answer to the scene observed the person unconscious a few blocks from where the incident was first reported.

Officials from the nearby fire and police departments, beach personnel, and the U.S. Coast Guard descended on the area looking for the unnamed male but suspended operations shortly before 9 p.m. since it began to get dark.

Some cops and members of the Coast Guard remained on patrol close to the shoreline through the night in the event the victim surfaced, Fussner said.

The family of the person has been notified and the search continues.