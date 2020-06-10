Swedish prosecutors to close Olof Palme murder inquiry | World news

Swedish prosecutors are to close the investigation into the unsolved 1986 murder of the Social Democrat prime minister, Olof Palme.

The case’s chief prosecutor, Krister Petersson, mentioned the case was being closed as a result of the principle suspect, Stig Engström, had died in 2000.

Palme was shot within the again at close vary in central Stockholm whereas strolling residence from the cinema along with his spouse and son. The disappearance of the assailant right into a facet avenue sparked an enormous manhunt and a large number of conspiracy theories.

A petty legal was convicted of the killing in July 1989 however the judgment was later overturned, clearing the sphere for many years of hypothesis in regards to the involvement of forces starting from the South African safety companies to the Swedish navy, Kurdish separatists and the CIA.

The unsolved assassination, described by the Swedish prime minister, Stefan Löfven, as an “open wound”, has additionally left a deep scar on a nation that also sees itself as an open and peaceable society. Sweden is alleged to have “lost its innocence” that day.

More than 130 folks have claimed duty for the murder and the amassed case recordsdata take up greater than 250 metres (820ft) of cabinets. More than 10,000 folks have been questioned, however there isn’t a formal suspect.

Petersson remarked in February that he won’t have the ability to carry a prosecution and that the case may very well be closed if it was established that the principle suspect was lifeless.

Palme was prime minister between 1969 and 1976 and once more between 1982 and 1986. Acknowledged as an incredible orator, he was vocal in his opposition to the US battle in Vietnam, backed communist governments in Cuba and Nicaragua and was fiercely important of the apartheid regime in South Africa.

At residence, he’s extensively seen as having laid the foundations for Sweden’s modern-day gender equality, however was typically at loggerheads with with the nation’s enterprise leaders and navy, and spoke out towards nuclear energy.