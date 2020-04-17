Swedish princess joins hospital staff during coronavirus outbreak – Panorama

Swedish Princess Sofia Hellqvis started offering at hospital during the coronavirus outbreak Thursday, The Hill reported, pointing out People Magazine.

Hellqvis, spouse of Prince Carl-Phillip of Sweden, is helping with non- clinical jobs such as sanitizing devices, doing changes in the cooking area and also cleansing at Sophiahemmet Hospital.

The princess is a board participant at the hospital, and also according to the star information electrical outlet, there are no verified instances of COVID-19 since Thursday.

According to the publication, Hellqvis took an extensive online emergency situation training program prior to she began offering.

“In the crisis we find ourselves in, the Princess wants to get involved and make a contribution as a voluntary worker to relieve the large workload of health care professionals,” the Royal Court claimed in a declaration.

Sweden has 12,540 verified instances and also 1,333 reported fatalities since Thursday night, according to a matter by Johns Hopkins.

The Swedish Royal Family, which has actually been functioning from another location considering that the beginning of the pandemic, deserves $70 million, according to Business Insider.