Sweden’s coronavirus death rate is now falling faster than the UK’s

Sweden continues to have certainly one of the highest coronavirus death rates in Europe after avoiding lockdown – though it is gaining ground on the UK as the country tries to help ease the harsh measures it imposed.

Sweden registered 1.6 deaths per million people on Thursday which was higher than the 1.4 deaths registered in the UK.

But the country’s death rate has fallen by 2.51 deaths per million since June 9, when it had been the highest in Europe at 4.12.

In the same time frame the UK’s death rate fell by just 1.88 deaths per million, with the figure largely stalling since mid-June as the country attempts to exit a lockdown that has devastated the economy.

People in Sweden have kept going to bars throughout the pandemic under a ‘herd immunity’ strategy that state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell says will be better in the long-run

Only Macedonia, at 3.4 deaths per million, and Kosovo, at 2.1, now have higher death rates than the UK and Sweden, the European Center for Disease Control says.

By comparison Belgium, which for a while had the highest death rate any place in the world, registered just 0.27 deaths per million on Wednesday.

Italy, where the pandemic first took hold in Europe, had 0.31.

Sweden’s state epidemiologist Ander Tegnell has over and over argued against lockdowns, saying the ‘fly in the face’ of the science around epidemics and pointing to the UK’s high death rate as an example.

He has argued that the measures merely delay the inevitable and – over the long-term – all countries will end up in the same position.

Because of this, he argues that lockdowns are not worth the economic price-tag they carry.

However, he’s been forced to admit that Sweden’s death toll is too much, and that harsher measures should have been taken to protect the susceptible, particularly in care domiciles.

Britain turn off almost all of its economy as the pandemic took hold and has only began easing measures in recent weeks, which has seen its falling death rate stall

Hairdressers, cafes, restaurants and pubs have now been permitted to reopen in the UK in a move which some experts have warned carries a risky of spreading the infection

Sweden has so-far registered 73,858 cases of the virus and 5,482 deaths, far higher than its Nordic neighbours which did generate lockdowns.

Norway has just 8,950 cases of the virus and 251 deaths after entering lockdown early, while Finland has 7,273 cases and 329 deaths.

Denmark has 12,900 cases of the virus and 609 deaths.

The United States, which avoided full lockdowns of the kind seen in Europe, currently features a death rate similar to Sweden – at 1.76 per million on Wednesday.

South American countries which have found themselves at the epicentre of the pandemic now have some of the highest death rates in the world.

Brazil, where President Jair Bolsonaro has recently tested positive for the virus, has a current death rate of 4.8 per million people.

Chile has certainly one of the highest rates in the world at 5.58, narrowly followed by Peru with 5.52.

Globally, coronavirus has now infected more than 12million people and killed very nearly 550,000 amid warnings that it is still accelerating.

A million new cases of the virus have already been reported in the last five days, while the previous million cases took seven days to amass.

The world is now adding around 170,000 new cases of the virus each day, in accordance with WHO data, while it was adding around 130,000 cases each day a month ago.

While deaths are also increasing they will have failed to keep pace with the number of instances, leading some to declare that the virus is getting weaker.

Others tout improved treatments and hospital capacity, while Brazil’s Bolsonaro and America’s President Trump insist the rise in cases is down to better testing – meaning that infections that previous went unreported are now being acquired.