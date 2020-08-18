Sweden turns down Norwegian Air’s credit guarantee application By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Norwegian Air Sweden Boeing 737-800 aircraft SE-RRJ techniques Riga International Airport in Riga



STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The Swedish National Debt Office stated on Tuesday it had actually declined an application by Norwegian Air’s (OL:-RRB- Swedish branch for a state credit guarantee under a guarantee program for airline companies.

“The Debt Office’s assessment in regard to Norwegian is that as of 31 December 2019 there was a very high risk that Norwegian would not be able to fulfil its financial commitments and that the company was not deemed capable then of managing further indebtedness,” it stated in a declaration.