Sweden turns down Norwegian Air’s credit guarantee application By Reuters

Sweden turns down Norwegian Air's credit guarantee application

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The Swedish National Debt Office stated on Tuesday it had actually declined an application by Norwegian Air’s (OL:-RRB- Swedish branch for a state credit guarantee under a guarantee program for airline companies.

“The Debt Office’s assessment in regard to Norwegian is that as of 31 December 2019 there was a very high risk that Norwegian would not be able to fulfil its financial commitments and that the company was not deemed capable then of managing further indebtedness,” it stated in a declaration.

