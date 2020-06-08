Sweden to present findings on Olof Palme assassination | World news

The findings of a study into among the world’s most infamous cold cases, the 1986 assassination of Swedish prime minister Olof Palme, will finally be made public in Stockholm on Wednesday.

Palme was shot in the rear at close range on a Stockholm street while walking home from the cinema along with his wife Lisbeth on a February evening. The gunman disappeared in to a side street and the mystery has thwarted the Swedish police ever since, giving rise to an industry built around competing speculative theories.

The two leading schools of thought are that it absolutely was a lone gunman, perhaps enraged by Palme’s social democratic politics, or a lot more intricate plot involving the South African apartheid regime.

South African intelligence officials met Swedish investigators in Pretoria in March and handed over a dossier of information related to the association, according to sources familiar with the meeting.

It isn’t clear however whether the dossier included substantive new evidence, or was simply tying up loose ends in a decades-long investigation.

There has long been speculation over the role of the South African apartheid intelligence services, motivated by Palme’s support for the African National Congress and his efforts to close down arms and oil smuggling rings relating to the apartheid regimen, but no hard proof.

The meeting between South African intelligence and Swedish officials took place on 18 March at the offices of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) in Pretoria, according to a South African intelligence source.

The meeting was convened at the request of the Swedish investigation, and was chaired by Loyiso Jafta, the acting director-general of the South African State Security Agency.

“There was a meeting between this Swedish investigation unit and national intelligence arranged through Dirco … and we handed over a file to the Swedish investigations unit. What they’ve done with it I’m not sure,” the foundation said.

Neither the Swedish or South African authorities responded to a request for comment on the meeting.

Goran Björkdahl, a serving Swedish diplomat who has independently investigated the Palme assassination, can be convinced that the apartheid regime’s covert security apparatus was accountable for the killing.

Björkdahl’s research to the 1961 crash of the plane carrying the UN secretary general, Dag Hammarskjöld, helped trigger a new UN investigation, which found a “significant amount of evidence” that his flight was brought down by another aircraft.

Maj Gen Chris Thirion, who was simply head of military intelligence in the last years of the apartheid era, told Björkdahl on camera in 2015 he believed South Africa was accountable for the Palme killing.

“I think so, yes,” Thirion said. “I’m sorry to say it but yes.”



Olof Palme murder: Chris Thirion says that he believes South Africa is responsible



In October 2015, Björkdahl also met a serving general in military intelligence in Johannesburg, who gave him names of South African operatives allegedly involved in the Palme killing, and offered to cooperate with the Swedish investigation in substitution for immunity for anyone involved.

“He told me that South Africa was willing to negotiate with Sweden and so he asked me to go back home to Sweden and give that reply to Swedish intelligence,” Björkdahl said.

He paid all his research in Stockholm, and passed on the message about a possible immunity deal.

“It was very naive I thought, but what I tried to do was to try to facilitate the discussion between South Africa and Sweden, so that Sweden would give immunity against prosecution with the condition that the team who carried out the assassination, come forward and present the evidence.”

“The need to know is greater than the need to punish,” Björkdahl said.

Stieg Larsson, the Swedish investigative journalist and novelist who wrote The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, also looked at the Palme assassination extensively before that he died in 2004.

In 2013, Jan Stocklassa, a former diplomat turned writer, discovered four boxes of Larsson’s research to the killing in a larger archive of documents in a self-storage locker, and used them as a basis to carry on Larsson’s investigation. Stocklassa uncovered intriguing connections between the South African apartheid regime and the Palme killing, in his 2018 book The Man Who Played with Fire: Stieg Larsson’s Lost Files and the Hunt for an Assassin. However, Stocklassa have not found definitive proof.

Like Björkdahl, he paid his material to the authorities, and says he has held it’s place in regular touch with the investigators, but has no idea how they are going to conclude their investigation.

“We have had very close to continuous dialogues – every six to eight weeks I’ve been speaking to them,” Stocklassa said. “And they’ve been asking for more material and more information, always regarding South Africa.”

The main rival theory is that Palme was killed by an individual acting out of ideological hatred for the Social Democrat prime minister. One suspect is Stig Engström, called “Skandia man” because he worked for the Swedish insurance provider in offices next to the scene of the murder.

Engström had weapons training, possible access to the .357 Magnum revolver suspected to have now been used in the killing, and politics dramatically to the best of Palme. He took his own life in 2000. In May 2018, a Swedish magazine, Filter, published a 12-year investigation which concluded that Engström was possibly the killer, on the grounds that he matched the description of the gunman, he had information that only the killer could have known, and lied to the authorities about his movements on the evening of the murder.

Neither Björkdahl nor Stocklassa say they’re certain the state investigation, to be revealed on Wednesday by the principle prosecutor, Krister Petersson, will undoubtedly be conclusive, saying the investigators have not shown signs of fully exploring the South African angle.

“That makes me nervous that they will do what they’ve done before: go for the more simple solution, which is always a lone killer,” Stocklassa said.

Björkdahl said that he was also nervous that Wednesday’s announcement would mark an end to the mystery.

“This investigation is of enormous importance to the Swedish people and it shouldn’t be closed down until we’re totally sure that an innovative collaboration with South Africa cannot solve the case,” he said. “I don’t think we are there yet.”