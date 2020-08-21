Sweden to ease some COVID-19 curbs on sports, gatherings from October By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Sign ensures individuals that bar is open throughout coronavirus break out in Stockholm



STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden strategies to ease pandemic guidelines to permit more viewers at cultural and sporting occasions, if they can be arranged to avoid the danger of spreading out the brand-new coronavirus, the federal government stated on Friday.

In March, Sweden restricted public gatherings to 50 individuals to stop the spread of the infection, successfully avoiding theatres, soccer clubs and performances from being able to generate profits from the general public.

But with the variety of brand-new infections and COVID-19 deaths falling in Sweden, the federal government stated it prepared to present exceptions to the 50-person optimum for occasions where crowds might be seated 2 meters apart from each other,from Oct 1.

“We know that many have been hit hard by the restriction and that many see the rules as a blunt instrument,” Interior Minister Mikael Damberg informed press reporters.

“We have to make sure that the rules about public gatherings and events do not needlessly affect events that can be held in a way that limits the risk of infection.”

The federal government stated it would ask the Public Health Agency to create a technique for how occasions might be held securely and to recommend a ceiling for the number of individuals …