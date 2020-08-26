Sweden sounds the alarm over ‘heightened’ Baltic tensions

Sweden has actually stepped up its military preparedness due to the fact that of the “heightened security situation” in the Baltic Sea as tensions in the area reached their greatest level considering that the cold war.

Swedish tv on Tuesday broadcast video footage of armoured lorries disembarking from the ferryboat on the island of Gotland, along with holidaymakers driving campervans, as the Scandinavian nation looked for to send out a strong signal to Russia over its increased military activity.

Ann Linde, Sweden’s foreign minister, informed the Financial Times that the implementation was not associated with the discontent in Belarus– where Stockholm is looking for to moderate following this month’s challenged election– however to Russian military manoeuvres.

“When Russia is doing a big exercise we have an interest in showing that we have a very strong military in Sweden and that we’re of course prepared for a heightened security situation in our area,” she stated.

Sweden has in current years increased its defence costs, following years of decrease, in action to a more assertive Russia and worries over Moscow’s intents in the Baltic area.

Ann Linde, Swedish foreign minister © AFP/Getty Images



Johan Wiktorin, a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of War Sciences …