Sweden: Death of girl, 12, ignites debate over gang violence

The death of a 12- year-old girl by a roaming bullet in Sweden has actually triggered outrage and reignited arguments over its handling of gang- associated violence.

The unnamed girl was eliminated in a drive-by shooting beside a fuel station on Sunday, according to regional media.

Police have actually released an examination however are yet to make any arrests.

Officials have actually promised to additional punish violent criminal activity. Incidents including gangs have actually increased recently.

Police were contacted us to the scene of the shooting, south of Stockholm, in the early hours of Sunday early morning.

Details of what occurred have actually not been formally validated, however regional media outlets reported that the shooters had actually been focusing on 2 members of a criminal gang, and had actually not planned to shoot the kid.

People put flowers and candle lights at the scene on Monday, with some requiring harder action on gang violence in the nation.

“This can’t take place once again. It’s a 12- year-old …