Sweden and Finland have not accepted Turkey’s demands for the extradition of 33 members of the Gulen movement, affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). This was reported by the Turkish Ministry of Justice.

In the last 5 years, Ankara has demanded the extradition of 12 (6 Gulen և 6 PKK members) from Finland and 21 (10 Gulen և 11 PKK members) from Sweden, who, according to the Turkish side, have ties with these terrorist organizations recognized in Turkey.

None of the 33 export demands was answered positively. 19 have already been rejected, 5 have been left unanswered, and the process of requesting the extradition of 9 continues.

It should be reminded that Turkey must give its consent for Sweden և Finland’s membership in NATO. On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo ։an said, however, that Sweden, Finland, which seems to be a “guest house of terrorist organizations”, stressed that they do not take those countries’ membership in the alliance seriously. For his part, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Cullen told Reuters that Ankara had not closed the door on Sweden’s Finland’s membership in NATO, but that the two countries should take concrete steps against the PKK’s Gulen movement. .

Source: Ermenihaber / Trthaber.com