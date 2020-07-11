‘Sweatshop’ owner of Boohoo factory confesses he pays workers a shocking £4 an hour

Displayed on a noticeboard in the foyer of a clothes factory, in the center of Leicester’s notorious garment district, is a list of the country’s minimum wage requirements.

Staff are informed those aged 25 and over have entitlement to £8.72 an hour. If you’re between 21 and 24, you should get £8.20 while £6.45 could be the rate for 18 to 20-year-olds. The irony is staggering.

Many of the 30 or so individuals who work at this establishment off St Saviours Road, we discover, are in fact taking home as little as £4 an hour. The chasm between this world in the backstreets of the Midlands, and the label which appears on the clothes it churns out, is vast.

The factory supplies Boohoo, the umbrella fashion company whose corporate stable includes Coast, Misspap, Nasty Gal, Karen Millen and Pretty Little Thing. On June 19, in addition they snapped up traditional brands Warehouse and Oasis from administration.

While there is no evidence that all these labels utilize the same Leicester sweatshop factories at the centre of the furore over poverty pay, it really is nevertheless alarming that its main brands do.

Owned by the Kamani dynasty, Boohoo was worth in excess of £5billion, a lot more than Marks & Spencer and ASOS mixed – prior to our facts last week of ‘sweatshop slavery’ assisted contribute to a shares accident.

Group chairman Mahmud Kamani created Boohoo.possuindo with his coworker Carol Kane in 2006.

His sons Umar, 34, and Adam, 27, founded Pretty Little Thing in 2012. The on line label employs reality stars as ambassadors and their target audience is teenage girls.

The fact Umar Kamani, who counts Jennifer Lopez and rapper P Diddy as friends, has been defending the reputation of the brand in the exclusive tax haven of Monaco has also raised eyebrows in the City.

The question raging all week since my last investigation in to these Dickensian practices has been: How do we really realize that factories such as the one visited by the Mail are breaking regulations and not paying their employers the minimum wage? Because the boss, a portly man in his fifties, unashamedly admits it.

‘Anyone saying they are paying all their employees the minimum wage in the garment industry is a fraud,’ he declared. ‘It’s a lie because it’s not possible.’

It’s an astonishing admission. He is breaking the law but doesn’t notice it that way.

‘People who come from India or Bulgaria don’t have money, they don’t speak English nevertheless they need money to put food in their bellies,’ he said. ‘The kick off point is £4 or £5, then we train them and they have more.

‘We pay the minimum wage but not to everybody. Unless you’re a big company it’s not realistic in this industry where in actuality the margins keep getting squeezed.

‘Boohoo is the company that gives us our bread and butter. They are a blessing because without them everyone would go to China and get them made cheaper.’

The businessman, who started as a machinist when he arrived here from India 30 years ago, didn’t wish to give his name but was happy to show us round.

About 100 boxes, ready to go, are piled full of one corner bearing the label of one of Boohoo’s businesses, Nasty Gal, so there might be no doubt in regards to the destination.

The Kamani empire has offices in Manchester, London, Paris, Berlin, Los Angeles, Sydney – and Leicester. The company has been coy about disclosing the extent of its operation in Leicester, saying only that it sources 40 per cent of its clothing from great britain.

The ‘sweatshops’ scandal has led to a National Crime Agency investigation in Leicester – where crowded garment workshops are feared to have contributed to a spike in coronavirus in the city, that was put back in lockdown a week ago.

The Mail told last Saturday how workers dared perhaps not go home should they had signs of Covid, fearing they might lose their jobs.

Public bodies and Government officials have missed repeated warnings about poor conditions.

In 2017, the joint Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights, chaired by Harriet Harman, found between a third and three-quarters of clothes factory workers in Leicester were paid below the minimum wage, worked in unsafe conditions or without employment contracts.

The difficulty in obtaining evidence is it is common practice for employers to hand out wage slips which understate the number of hours.

Harbhajan Kaur, a mother of three in her fifties, works as a machinist in the vicinity of St Saviours Road. She said she is paid £5 an hour but her payslip says she gets £8.72.

She can be listed as a part-time worker but works full-time, allowing her boss to pay for her below the minimum wage.

She said: ‘We are treated like donkeys because you can find a lot of orders to fill. People are buying more online, this means we have to make more clothes.

‘We are positioned under a lot of pressure to come calmly to work, even when we are perhaps not feeling well. The bosses even threaten us with the sack.

‘Even if things are really bad with coronavirus, people will do all they can to come in.’

It is a harrowing picture of life at the coalface of the fast fashion world. While ads feature pouty models in skyscraper heels, £5 party dresses or £3 bikini tops is found on every high street.

In this ‘pariah city’, rock-bottom prices equals slave-labour wages.

‘They just want to make an issue out of Leicester,’ insisted the boss who admitted to the Mail that he was paying staff £4 an hour. ‘We are getting law enforcement here, media. What is that all about?

‘People are desperate and we are providing employment. I’m being asked to produce a garment for 90p. From that I must pay rates, taxes. It’s just not possible to pay everybody £8.72.’

Boohoo has said it has launched an independent review in to its supply chain, light emitting diode by Alison Levitt, QC.

The firm said that it absolutely was ‘shocked and appalled’ by the allegations and is ‘doing everything in our power to rebuild the reputation of the textile manufacturing industry in Leicester’.

But isn’t that impossible when you are selling dresses for £5?