Primary և secondary hyperhidrosis is distinguished.
Home Top Stories Sweating. causes, treatment
Sweating. causes, treatment
ByHaris Hays
-
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Finland և Sweden refuse to extradite 33 suspected terrorists to Turkey
Finland և Sweden has refused to grant Turkey's applications և has not extradited 33 people suspected of collaborating with terrorist groups in Turkey, TRT...
Vladimir Putin presents real goals of US biological laboratories in post-Soviet space at CSTO...
US biological laboratories operating in the post-Soviet space are collecting biological materials, studying the specifics of the spread of dangerous diseases, and in Ukraine...
Russia is developing a new foreign policy concept
The issue of elaborating a new version of the foreign policy concept of the Russian Federation was discussed at the session of the board...
Russian State Duma Speaker cancels visit to Armenia ․ Tovmasyan
"Having worked in the National Assembly for many years and having good connections, I learned that the Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav...
Absence of Putin-Pashinyan meeting is an indicator of lack of real Armenian-Russian allied agenda...
The absence of the Putin-Pashinyan meeting is an indicator of the absence of a real Armenian-Russian allied agenda, referring to the agenda of RA...