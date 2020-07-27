Swastika masks: Walmart bans Minnesota couple seen in video wearing Nazi swastikas on their face coverings

.

Neither Walmart nor authorities recognized the couple.

.

“What happened at our store in Marshall, MN is unacceptable,” Garcia stated in a declaration. “We strive to provide a safe and comfortable shopping environment for all our customers and will not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment in any aspect of our business. We are asking everyone to wear face coverings when they enter our stores for their safety and the safety of others and it’s unfortunate that some individuals have taken this pandemic as an opportunity to create a distressing situation for customers and associates in our store.”

Police served the 59- year-old male and 64- year-old female with trespass notifications, cautioning them they would be apprehended if they returned, the Star Tribune reported. The 2 left without occurrence and charges were not pursued.

The Marshall Police Department did not react to CNN’s ask for remark.

Raphaela Mueller, 24, who shot the video, informed CNN she was “completely shocked” to see the couple brazenly wearing the Nazi swastika in public.

“It’s a sign of death, persecution, a lack of diversity,” Mueller stated. “There was huge disappointment, pain, grief and anger. It was a mixture of all these emotions.”

After raising the concern with the shop’s supervisor, Mueller and her partner, Benjamin Ruesch, began recording the couple as they took a look at.

“You’re sick,” Ruesch can be heard stating in the video as he challenges the couple wearing the masks. “You have an illness. You can’t be American and wear that mask. We literally had a war about this.”

After presenting for the electronic camera, the unknown female reacted, stating, “I’m not a Nazi. I’m trying to show you what’s going to happen in America. If you vote for (Joe) Biden you’re gonna be in Nazi Germany. That’s what it’s going to be like.”

The unknown male wearing the swastika face covering can be heard stating, “We’re living under a socialist state.”

Mueller, who was born in Germany, stated seeing the sign hurt, specifically when she kept in mind how her great-grandmother combated in the underground resistance versus the Nazis in the 1930 s and ’40 s.

“The swastika is a trigger of trauma for so many people,” she stated. “It’s been shown that trauma gets passed down in the DNA so I know I’m carrying what my great-grandmother went through. I didn’t lose anybody in the Holocaust but I know that so many other people did. So just the thought of them having to see this, it’s heartbreaking.”

The occurrence comes at a time when anti-Semitic activity is on an upward pattern. Last year, anti-Semitic incidents reached an all-time high with more than 2,100 acts of attack, vandalism and harassment being reported, according to the Anti-Defamation League, which has actually been tracking such occurrences since 1979.

Mueller stated when she found out about display screens of Nazi signs in the news, she believed they were separated occurrences, today states she’s unsure.

“I never knew that I’d see this with my own eyes,” Mueller stated. “But we have to be aware and be prepared to step in.”