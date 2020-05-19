Swansea’s Joe Rodon: EFL future star | Football News







Joe Rodon is about to be a future star in English soccer after impressing for Swansea.

Here, Sky Sports’ EFL pundits Danny Higginbotham and Andy Hinchcliffe assess the 22-year-old’s attributes and inform us why he’s such a particular expertise…

From what you have seen, how good is he?

Higginbotham: As a defender, firstly, you’re there to cease the ball going into the again of the web. He’s obsessive about wanting to maintain clear sheets, he is very self-critical and he is good on the ball however the one factor I actually love after I watch him is to see that he loves defending. He’s comparatively younger, he is had restricted expertise and he is had a number of accidents but it surely’s how he is come again from the accidents that he is had. In my opinion, I feel he is acquired the potential to go and play within the Premier League, with out query.

Another factor that stands out after we discuss centre-backs is pairings and the way good they’re. Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic, John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho – excellent partnerships. We cannot neglect Swansea have had so many accidents in that place and ideally you’d say that Swansea’s finest partnership is [Mike] van der Hoorn and Rodon, however they have not had that a lot time to play in the identical group. Therefore, with Rodon having had completely different companions within the centre of defence, that simply reveals how good a participant he’s as a result of he is capable of adapt primarily based on who he is enjoying with.

Hinchcliffe: He’s proper up there by way of place for his age. He’s not had an terrible lot of expertise and has solely performed simply over 60 video games. I feel what you are inclined to do with younger centre-halves is have a look at the greats of the Premier League. You have a look at Ferdinand and Terry and there are components of each in Rodon’s sport – perhaps John Stones as effectively – however what I’ve executed with him is in contrast him to who I think about to be the perfect younger centre-half within the Championship, which is Ben White. White has had a bit extra expertise than Rodon and is perhaps a bit extra of a chic ball-player, however what I would like from a centre-half is somebody who likes to defend. Yes, they will play, however they do not identical to defending, they actually wish to defend – they wish to get within the line of fireside, they wish to cease the opposition scoring. That’s what we see with Rodon. When the ball is there to be received, he wins it.

Those accidents have perhaps set him again three or 4 years and he is missed out on a whole lot of soccer however I see a speedy motion ahead for him. If he can keep match, over the following couple of seasons we’re actually going to see him transfer ahead. If Premier League golf equipment of the stature of Man United, Man City, Liverpool are taking a look at somebody repeatedly, they clearly know he is acquired one thing they usually’d like to select him up for perhaps £20m, which would not be a nasty sum of money lately. They’ll try to get him slightly bit cheaper, purchase him earlier as a result of they know all of the uncooked supplies are there.

Does his versatility in defence enhance his worth?

Joe Rodon is scorching property at Swansea

Higginbotham: I feel it does. From my very own experiences, if you change place, you should bear in mind even the daft little issues like having to show off your different foot, exhibiting gamers alternative ways than you’ll naturally do if you find yourself on you favoured facet. People discuss his quick passing however I do know for a truth Steve Cooper has been performing some further work after coaching to enhance his longer vary of passing. One of the issues Swansea like to do is play out from the again; groups press them excessive and Cooper has been engaged on him looking for the No 10, to allow them to beat the press by going over it at occasions. That’s one thing that he is adamant he desires to maintain enhancing on.

What I really like about him as a person is that he is his personal worst critic. I imagine that is a incredible trait to have as a result of he is prepared to take duty. After the Preston sport in February the place he’d made his first begin for 3 months, it regarded as if he hadn’t even been away and he was the perfect participant on the pitch. Within 10 minutes of being within the dressing room, he pulled his supervisor in and requested the place he may get higher. That’s unbelievable. But the wonder that he can play on the precise or left will work in his favour a lot with the groups which might be interested in him.

Hinchcliffe: Having that versatility is what each coach desires, significantly when you get that with a younger participant you may develop. We discuss in regards to the physicality, the strategy of gamers and that is what Cooper and all of the coaches that he’ll work below will work on with him. But that willingness to do something to enhance, for a coach, is absolute gold. You’re not going to be chasing that participant to make him prepare, you understand he’ll be coming to you saying there’s nonetheless enhancements to be made, even when he is put in a 9/10 efficiency.

That’s why I feel there will be this speedy enchancment and we’ll seeing him coming to the fore over the following season or extra. Premier League golf equipment are taking a look at him as a result of they have a look at his versatility, his vary of passing, his skill. He’s acquired each bodily and psychological attribute you must achieve success in that place.

Having attracted Premier League consideration, how would his supreme profession path look?

Joe Rodon is being tipped for a transfer to the Premier League

Higginbotham: When individuals discuss managers that gamers would like to go and play for then you definately’d say Pep Guardiola as a result of he is the final word and among the finest managers on the earth. There’s a case to say Man City are nonetheless extraordinary however they’ve most likely acquired a little bit of rebuilding to do with a number of the gamers they’ll lose. At United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has gone in there and confirmed that he can develop youthful gamers. We’ve seen Dan James, we have seen Aaron Wan-Bissaka go there and enhance. He’s an incredible believer in ‘in case you are ok, you are sufficiently old’.

When a participant strikes from the Championship to the Premier League, it isn’t essentially the membership that he goes to, it is all about whether or not he’ll be enjoying week in, week out. If he goes to one of many prime six golf equipment, does he discover himself sat on the bench or is he going to return out on mortgage? That is not supreme within the growth of a participant that is 22-years-old. If he’ll transfer to the Premier League, he wants to have the ability to go to a membership the place he’ll be seen as a primary alternative after which it is as much as him to maintain his place. If there was a alternative between United and City, I do know that City are in want of a centre-back however I imagine, if he was to go to Manchester United, he is acquired extra probability of enjoying there.

Hinchcliffe: If Swansea are trying on the largest switch price, they’re most likely going to get extra from United, City or Liverpool than they’re from Crystal Palace or Everton. He’s not 18, he is 22 and he must be enjoying common soccer. There’ll be extra probability of that occuring at Palace or Everton however that is perhaps out of his palms to make that alternative. If a £30m bid is available in from City and Swansea settle for it, he goes to Man City and possibly again out on mortgage, however at the least he is enjoying.

If he’ll be enjoying repeatedly for Wales, he must be enjoying on the highest stage he presumably can to persuade Ryan Giggs that he must be in that Wales group. The downside is that you’ve Ben White within the combine as effectively and if he would not play for Brighton, I feel there are going to be large gives coming in. I’d be very to see the place these centre-halves find yourself.