Swansea City and Luton Town charged by FA for fracas | Football News





Swansea and Luton players clashed during the Championship match between on Saturday

Swansea and Luton have been charged by the FA for failing to get a grip on their players during Saturday’s Championship encounter at the Liberty Stadium.

The Swans’ Jordon Garrick was sent off by referee Andy Woolmer in the 83rd minute for raising his hand to an opponent’s face amid a melee involving both sets of players.

After the game, which Luton won 1-0, Swansea head coach Steve Cooper said: “It’s a definite red. I’ve got no arguments.

“I thought the referee caused the melee, but I do not want my comment on the referee to cover up the fact that Jordon has done something which is a clear red.”

1:51 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea and Luton Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea and Luton

Both clubs have until Monday, June 6 to respond with an FA statement saying: “Both Swansea City FC and Luton Town FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 following their fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday (27/06/2020).

“It is alleged that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 83rd minute of the fixture.”