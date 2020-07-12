Swansea 0 – 1 Leeds

Pablo Hernandez moved Leeds nearer to the Premier League as his late strike towards his former membership Swansea gave United a 1-0 victory on the Liberty Stadium.

Hernandez spent two years at Swansea between 2012 and 2014 and was a preferred determine throughout his time in south Wales.

But the Spaniard has most likely not scored a extra necessary objective than the one which he managed within the 89th minute, controlling Luke Ayling’s cross to roll the ball dwelling off a put up.

It was a objective that moved Leeds three factors away from second-positioned West Brom, and extra importantly six forward of in-type Brentford in third.

While Leeds want 4 factors from their three remaining video games to finish a 16-year wait to play high-flight soccer, Swansea had missed out on the draw required to take them into the play-off locations.

Hernandez’s winner was the becoming finish to a day when Leeds remembered the lifetime of membership nice Jack Charlton – who made 773 appearances for them between 1953 and 1973 – earlier than kick-off.

A minute’s silence was adopted by heat applause from each units of gamers and administration employees, with Charlton’s picture proven on the primary scoreboard on the Liberty Stadium.

Leeds had not received in Swansea since April 1964 – a 3-0 victory wherein Charlton featured – however that was probably a superb omen as they have been promoted into the highest flight as second-tier champions that season.

Swansea had the higher of the opening quarter with Conor Gallagher significantly vigorous and drifting into some harmful areas when combining with Andre Ayew.

Image:

Pablo Hernandez scored the 89th-minute winner for Leeds towards his former aspect



Connor Roberts’ persistence arrange Rhian Brewster for a snapshot, which was struck properly however comfortably dealt with by Illan Meslier within the Leeds objective.

Gallagher then had an effort blocked earlier than the on-mortgage Chelsea playmaker arrange Jay Fulton for an 18-yard drive which cleared the crossbar.

Leeds lastly stirred and have been virtually gifted the lead when Jack Harrison’s cross got here near being diverted previous Swansea goalkeeper Freddie Woodman at his close to put up.

Stuart Dallas examined Woodman with a low drive however the contest was changing into more and more tetchy with bookings for dwelling pair Brewster and Fulton and Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich.

Woodman was compelled into one other save from Patrick Bamford earlier than Meslier backtracked to carry a Jake Bidwell header below his personal crossbar.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa despatched on Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski on the break and the tempo of their play was sharper.

But Swansea countered shortly and Gallagher burst previous a few defenders to ship a close to-put up drive which Meslier helped over the bar.

Hernandez made an influence on the competition by discovering Harrison on the far put up with a raking diagonal cross.

Harrison cushioned the ball into Bamford’s path and, though Woodman reacted properly on his line, he shouldn’t have been afforded the chance to save lots of.

But Swansea misplaced out on the purpose wanted to climb above bitter rivals Cardiff into sixth spot, and suffered additional distress within the remaining moments when Woodman hobbled off with a leg harm.

What’s subsequent?

Swansea are subsequent in motion on Wednesday July 15 after they journey to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest, whereas Leeds host Barnsley at Elland Road the next day, dwell on Sky Sports Football; Kick off is at 5pm.