Swagtron Swagger SK3 Kick-and-Go Electric Scooter for Kids Ages 6 and Up Featuring LED Light Up Front Wheel, 7.5 mph Max Speed and Height Adjustable Handlebar



Price: $129.99 - $99.00

(as of Jul 16,2020 11:59:15 UTC – Details)



You want to give your kids the exhilarating freedom of an electric scooter, but you’re not quite ready to let them go full throttle. The SWAGTRON® METRO SK3 sits in that happy middle ground. Kids can ride it like a traditional kick scooter. The rear motor automatically kicks in to maintain speed in 15-second intervals. The METRO SK3 is the perfect option for the parents that want their kids to stay active, and for the kids who love to zoom-zoom.

The METRO SK3 has two riding modes — Manual and Cruise. In Manual Mode, the SK3 rides like a traditional scooter. Kids kick off with their foot to move. Want to go faster? Just kick harder. Reach a certain speed while in Cruise Mode and the scooter will automatically kick in for 15 seconds to maintain the current speed. This kick-assist works to give your kid that burst of exhilaration that they’re looking for, but far more controlled than a full-powered motorized scooter, because the maximum speed is an electrifying yet controllable 7.5 mph.

The 4.7-inch front wheel delivers more than a stable ride. It offers a fair bit of flash and style, thanks to the eye-catching red and green LED lights, powered by induction. Unlike the front wheel, the 5-inch rear wheel is motorized, driven by an efficient 25.2V battery that can power this kid’s scooter for up to 8 miles on a single charge. We all know how easy it is to lose track of time when you’re having fun. Fortunately, the METRO SK3 fully charges in just 2.5 hours. But the adventure continues even if the battery runs out. This kid’s scooter rides exactly like a conventional kick scooter — just kick and go.

When it comes to rideables, we understand that longevity is important. So we made sure that the METRO SK3 wasn’t a “one-and-done” kick scooter. The stem is adjustable enough to maintain optimal riding comfort as your kid grows taller. It extends up to 6 inches, from a length of 32 inches to 38 inches. As your kid grows, the SK3 METRO can grow with them.

The METRO SK3 is built with the same attention to detail that’s made SWAGTRON a favorite among parents, kids and pro athletes. The aluminum alloy body provides the durability needed to handle extended rough-and-tumble playtime of kids today. The extra-wide 5.5-inch deck provides plenty stability for riders weighing up to 135 pounds. All in a kid-friendly, lightweight frame that’s easy to carry, weighing a light 8.1 pounds.

Everyone loves the power of an electric scooter. But not every kid is quite ready yet for the responsibility. Fortunately, the METRO SK3 is here to fill that gap, giving kids the appeal of kick scooter that will scratch that e-scooter itch until they’re ready for the big leagues. Looking for your kid’s first electric scooter? You’ve found it with the METRO SK3 from SWAGTRON®.

Details

Product Dimensions: 31.1 x 11.1 x (31.9 – 38) in. / 79 x 28.3 x (81 – 97) cm

Adjustable Height Range: 31.9 – 38 in (81 – 97 cm)

Product Weight: 8.1 lb (3.7 kg)

Frame Material: Aluminum Alloy

Max. Capacity: 135 lb (61 kg)

Max. Kick Assist Speed: 7.5 mph (12 km/h)

Max. Incline: 10˚

Motor: 120W

Battery: 25.9V 2.6Ah

Range per Charge: Up to 8 miles

Estimated Charge Time: 2.5 hours

Wheel Size – Front: 4.7 in (120 mm)

Wheel Size – Rear: 5.0 in (127 mm)

Wheel Material: Polyurethane (PU)

Brake: Rear-friction

Assembly Details: Some assembly required; tools provided

Kick-to-start motorized cruise mode — 15-second intervals, up to 7.5 mph.

Light-up wheel — 4.7-inch front wheel with red-green LED lights.

Height-adjustable — Extendable stem from 31.9 inches to 38 inches. (non-folding)

Professional-grade aluminum frame for lasting durability

Extra-wide 5.5-inch deck & 5-inch rear wheel for comfortable rides