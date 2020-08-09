Swagtron Swagger 1, Black High Speed Adult Electric Scooter; Ultra-Lightweight Carbon Fiber; Easy Fold-n-Carry Design (Black)



Price: $399.99

The personal transportation revolution is here. The Swagger e-scooter boasts a 24v, 3800 mAh, lithium-ion battery that accelerates the 3-speed, 250-watt motor up to 15 MPH with a range of 4 to 15 miles. With the SWAGTRON motorized scooter, you never have to show up sweaty from a bike ride again on your way to school or work again, and instead can just cruise down the street with the wind in your hair and a Swagger beneath your feet.

The Swagger power scooter is more cost-efficient, convenient, and better for the environment than any car, truck, or gas powered vehicle. This affordable scooter features a sleek carbon fiber frame that weighs just 15 lbs. The Swagger also comes with a collapsible frame that folds in one touch making it portable and easy to store.

No need to find a parking space when you pull up on your Swagger. Simply fold it up and take it with you to class, work, on the bus, or even a plane because the Swagger is fully TSA compliant! The Swagger is also designed with your safety in mind, and features safety mechanisms such as dual brakes in order to keep you as safe while you swag.

Let the Swagger folding scooter turn your ordinary commute into an extraordinary adventure! Each collapsible scooter is equipped with a digital crystal display that shows speed, distance, and the remaining battery life. Activate the built-in cruise control for longer rides and relax as the front wheel suspension helps you glide down uneven city streets and campus sidewalks. Each scooter also comes with an ultra-bright LED headlight that provides unparalleled visibility and makes everyone aware of your presence. Day or night, Swagger’s got your back!

Join the personal transportation revolution today by purchasing the zero emission Swagger electric scooter and turn boring errands, morning commutes, and races to class into exciting adventures!

EXTREMELY FAST – A 250-watt motor propels the e-scooter to a max speed of 15 MPH for a range of 4 to 15 miles. Supports 250 pounds

STORES EASILY – The Swagger scooter folds down in a few simple clicks for easy transportation and storage when not in use.

EASILY CHECK BATTERY LIFE – The control panel allows you to view your motor scooters speed and battery life.

ECO-FRIENDLY – The eco-friendly Swagger is 100% electric and produces zero emissions, saving your wallet and the environment.

RIGOROUSLY TESTED FOR SAFETY – The Swagger is fully UL 2272 certified and features multiple redundant safety mechanisms