Swagtron Swagboard Pro T1 UL 2272 Certified Hoverboard Electric Self-Balancing Scooter

From the manufacturer

Speed and Range



Adventure further, faster! SwagTron’s 300 watt motor increases your max speed to 8+ mph, and gives you a range of 12+ miles on a single charge.

Learning Mode



Whether you are a natural or future pro, your Swagtron includes two modes: learning and standard. Learning mode governs speed till you are ready to release your inner swag at maximum speeds.

First UL Certified Hoverboard



UL is a global independent safety science company offering expertise across three strategic businesses: Commercial and Industrial, Consumer and UL Ventures. Our breadth, established objectivity and proven history mean we are a symbol of trust, enabling us to help provide peace of mind to all.

Gold Standard Support



U.S.-based customer support, available 7 days a week. Service excellence is our passion, the critical element for maintaining life-long, valuable relationships with our customers.

About UL

(Certificate # E482805, May 12, 2016)

Swagtron’s Commitment To Safety



First On The Market To Be UL 2272 Certified

SwagTron is the only hoverboard brand to include the patent-pending, UL 2271 certified SentryShield battery pack and was first to market with an overall UL2272 certification. With its flame-resistant frame, hard shell design strong enough to support up to 220lbs, Stop Safe Technology, and the new smart Battery Management System (BMS) you are free to adventure, safer.

The BMS system monitors and protects:

Against Overvoltage / short circuiting.

Against Overheating.

Against Overcharging.

Against Overcurrent.

LED Headlights



Illuminate your night and evening journeys with your SwagTron LED headlights. These bright energy efficient LEDs light the path when your adventure outlasts the sun. Take that, sun. The night time is Swag time!

Battery Indicators



Our indicator lights make sure you always know when your board is on and how much juice it has left. When you’re low on battery, our easy-to-read 5 light indicators will let you know your charge level.

Sentry Shield Battery



SwagTron’s patented smart, multi-layered lithium-ion battery system monitors and protects your board’s battery. Your battery is UL Certified and passed a 10 ton crush test.

Safe Stop Technology



Ride assured with SwagTron’s Safe Stop Technology. Our advanced system will guide you to a balanced rolling stop if you suddenly lose power when daring to push the battery charge limits.

UL 2272 Certified

✓

✓

✓

Incombustible Frame

✓

✓

✓

Battery Type

Lithium Ion

Lithium Ion

Lead Acid

Max. Load

220 lbs / 100 kg

187.4 lbs / 85 kg

200 lbs / 90 kg

Recommended Ages

All Ages

Youth

All Ages

Range per Charge

7~12 mi.

7~12 mi.

2~6 mi.

System & Battery Indicators

✓

✓

LED Movement Indicators

Multi-Level

Learning Mode

✓

✓

Cruise with swag on your hoverboard boasting an 8 mph top speed and 11 mile range – weight up to 220 lbs

UL 2272 certified – the SWAGTRON 2-wheel self-balancing scooter excelled in all electrical safety tests

This swag motorized scooter’s new features include: LED headlights, battery indicators, rubber bumpers, and two riding modes

Patented SWAGTRON SentryShield smart battery management system provides multi layered hover skate-board protection

This balance scooter features an upgraded 250 Watt motor and gear stabilization for tighter control and downhill traction

Range: Up to 7 – 12 miles Charging Time: 1 Hour. Maximum Weight Limit- 220 pounds. Minimum Weight Limit- 44 pounds. Weight-23 pounds

NOTE: Refer the User Manual before use.The loud sound from the wheel is most commonly caused by packing material getting stuck between the wheel and the plastic housing.