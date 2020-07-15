Swagtron Swagboard Pro T1 UL 2272 Certified Hoverboard Electric Self-Balancing Scooter

Price:
Speed and Range
Adventure further, faster! SwagTron’s 300 watt motor increases your max speed to 8+ mph, and gives you a range of 12+ miles on a single charge.
Learning Mode
Whether you are a natural or future pro, your Swagtron includes two modes: learning and standard. Learning mode governs speed till you are ready to release your inner swag at maximum speeds.
First UL Certified Hoverboard
UL is a global independent safety science company offering expertise across three strategic businesses: Commercial and Industrial, Consumer and UL Ventures. Our breadth, established objectivity and proven history mean we are a symbol of trust, enabling us to help provide peace of mind to all.
Gold Standard Support
U.S.-based customer support, available 7 days a week. Service excellence is our passion, the critical element for maintaining life-long, valuable relationships with our customers.
About UL
(Certificate # E482805, May 12, 2016)
Swagtron’s Commitment To Safety
First On The Market To Be UL 2272 Certified
SwagTron is the only hoverboard brand to include the patent-pending, UL 2271 certified SentryShield battery pack and was first to market with an overall UL2272 certification. With its flame-resistant frame, hard shell design strong enough to support up to 220lbs, Stop Safe Technology, and the new smart Battery Management System (BMS) you are free to adventure, safer.
The BMS system monitors and protects:
Against Overvoltage / short circuiting.
Against Overheating.
Against Overcharging.
Against Overcurrent.
LED Headlights
Illuminate your night and evening journeys with your SwagTron LED headlights. These bright energy efficient LEDs light the path when your adventure outlasts the sun. Take that, sun. The night time is Swag time!
Battery Indicators
Our indicator lights make sure you always know when your board is on and how much juice it has left. When you’re low on battery, our easy-to-read 5 light indicators will let you know your charge level.
Sentry Shield Battery
SwagTron’s patented smart, multi-layered lithium-ion battery system monitors and protects your board’s battery. Your battery is UL Certified and passed a 10 ton crush test.
Safe Stop Technology
Ride assured with SwagTron’s Safe Stop Technology. Our advanced system will guide you to a balanced rolling stop if you suddenly lose power when daring to push the battery charge limits.
Cruise with swag on your hoverboard boasting an 8 mph top speed and 11 mile range – weight up to 220 lbs
UL 2272 certified – the SWAGTRON 2-wheel self-balancing scooter excelled in all electrical safety tests
This swag motorized scooter’s new features include: LED headlights, battery indicators, rubber bumpers, and two riding modes
Patented SWAGTRON SentryShield smart battery management system provides multi layered hover skate-board protection
This balance scooter features an upgraded 250 Watt motor and gear stabilization for tighter control and downhill traction
Range: Up to 7 – 12 miles Charging Time: 1 Hour. Maximum Weight Limit- 220 pounds. Minimum Weight Limit- 44 pounds. Weight-23 pounds
NOTE: Refer the User Manual before use.The loud sound from the wheel is most commonly caused by packing material getting stuck between the wheel and the plastic housing.